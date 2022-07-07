Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

Jul 3, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Portland Timbers players celebrate after a goal by Portland Timbers forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda (not pictured) during the second half against the Nashville SC at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Timbers visits Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on FOX. Seattle currently has 26 points, ranking 11th in the league. Portland has 23 points, and is 18th overall.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Portland

Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Saturday, July 9, 2022 Match Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Seattle and Portland Stats

Seattle puts up 1.5 goals per game (11th in MLS), and Portland gives up 1.5 per game (22nd in league).

Portland scores 1.5 goals per match (fifth in MLS), and Seattle allows 1.1 per match (third in league).

In terms of goal differential, Seattle is sixth in the league at +7.

Portland's goal differential is 0, which is 12th in the league.

Seattle Key Players

Seattle is led by Raul Ruidiaz, who has five goals (on nine shots) in eight league games.

Jordan Morris has five goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 13 league appearances, tied for the team lead.

Alex Roldan has five assists in 16 games -- No. 1 on Seattle, and fifth in the league.

Portland Key Players

Seattle Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Sporting Kansas City W 3-0 Home 6/29/2022 Montreal L 2-1 Home 7/2/2022 Toronto FC W 2-0 Away 7/9/2022 Portland - Home 7/13/2022 Nashville SC - Away 7/16/2022 Chicago - Away 7/23/2022 Colorado - Home

Portland Schedule