Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Portland Timbers visits Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on FOX. Seattle currently has 26 points, ranking 11th in the league. Portland has 23 points, and is 18th overall.
How to Watch Seattle vs. Portland
- Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
- Match Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Lumen Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Seattle and Portland Stats
- Seattle puts up 1.5 goals per game (11th in MLS), and Portland gives up 1.5 per game (22nd in league).
- Portland scores 1.5 goals per match (fifth in MLS), and Seattle allows 1.1 per match (third in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Seattle is sixth in the league at +7.
- Portland's goal differential is 0, which is 12th in the league.
Seattle Key Players
- Seattle is led by Raul Ruidiaz, who has five goals (on nine shots) in eight league games.
- Jordan Morris has five goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 13 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
- Alex Roldan has five assists in 16 games -- No. 1 on Seattle, and fifth in the league.
Portland Key Players
Seattle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 3-0
Home
6/29/2022
Montreal
L 2-1
Home
7/2/2022
Toronto FC
W 2-0
Away
7/9/2022
Portland
-
Home
7/13/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
7/16/2022
Chicago
-
Away
7/23/2022
Colorado
-
Home
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Colorado
W 3-0
Home
6/29/2022
Houston
W 2-1
Home
7/3/2022
Nashville SC
D 2-2
Away
7/9/2022
Seattle
-
Away
7/17/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
7/23/2022
San Jose
-
Home
7/30/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
How To Watch
July
9
2022
Portland Timbers at Seattle Sounders FC
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)