Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

Jul 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez (9) reacts after Toronto FC failed to score against the Seattle Sounders at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

San Jose Earthquakes will visit Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on NBC Sports Networks. Toronto FC is 24th overall in the league in points, with 18. San Jose is 25th, with 18.

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. San Jose

Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Saturday, July 9, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: BMO Field

BMO Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Toronto FC and San Jose Stats

Toronto FC is scoring 1.3 goals per match (13th in MLS), and San Jose is conceding 2.1 per match (28th in league).

San Jose scores 1.6 goals per match (10th in MLS), and Toronto FC allows 1.9 per match (27th in league).

Toronto FC is 27th in the league in goal differential at -10.

In terms of goal differential, San Jose is 23rd in the league at -8.

Toronto FC Key Players

Toronto FC is led by Jesus Jimenez, who has eight goals (on 21 shots) in 18 league games.

Jonathan Osorio is Toronto FC's second-leading scorer, with four goals (on eight shots, 0.6 per game) in 14 league appearances.

Toronto FC's leader in assists is Alejandro Pozuelo, who has five in 16 games (fifth in league).

San Jose Key Players

Toronto FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Atlanta United FC W 2-1 Home 6/29/2022 Columbus L 2-1 Home 7/2/2022 Seattle L 2-0 Home 7/9/2022 San Jose - Home 7/13/2022 Chicago - Away 7/16/2022 Montreal - Away 7/23/2022 Charlotte FC - Home

San Jose Schedule