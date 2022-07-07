Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
San Jose Earthquakes will visit Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on NBC Sports Networks. Toronto FC is 24th overall in the league in points, with 18. San Jose is 25th, with 18.
- Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: BMO Field
Toronto FC and San Jose Stats
- Toronto FC is scoring 1.3 goals per match (13th in MLS), and San Jose is conceding 2.1 per match (28th in league).
- San Jose scores 1.6 goals per match (10th in MLS), and Toronto FC allows 1.9 per match (27th in league).
- Toronto FC is 27th in the league in goal differential at -10.
- In terms of goal differential, San Jose is 23rd in the league at -8.
Toronto FC Key Players
- Toronto FC is led by Jesus Jimenez, who has eight goals (on 21 shots) in 18 league games.
- Jonathan Osorio is Toronto FC's second-leading scorer, with four goals (on eight shots, 0.6 per game) in 14 league appearances.
- Toronto FC's leader in assists is Alejandro Pozuelo, who has five in 16 games (fifth in league).
San Jose Key Players
Toronto FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Atlanta United FC
W 2-1
Home
6/29/2022
Columbus
L 2-1
Home
7/2/2022
Seattle
L 2-0
Home
7/9/2022
San Jose
-
Home
7/13/2022
Chicago
-
Away
7/16/2022
Montreal
-
Away
7/23/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
San Jose Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/11/2022
Nashville SC
D 0-0
Away
6/18/2022
Real Salt Lake
L 2-0
Away
7/3/2022
Chicago
W 2-1
Home
7/9/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
7/13/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
7/17/2022
Houston
-
Home
7/23/2022
Portland
-
Away
