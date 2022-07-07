Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez (9) reacts after Toronto FC failed to score against the Seattle Sounders at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

San Jose Earthquakes will visit Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on NBC Sports Networks. Toronto FC is 24th overall in the league in points, with 18. San Jose is 25th, with 18.

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. San Jose

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: BMO Field
  • Stadium: BMO Field

Toronto FC and San Jose Stats

  • Toronto FC is scoring 1.3 goals per match (13th in MLS), and San Jose is conceding 2.1 per match (28th in league).
  • San Jose scores 1.6 goals per match (10th in MLS), and Toronto FC allows 1.9 per match (27th in league).
  • Toronto FC is 27th in the league in goal differential at -10.
  • In terms of goal differential, San Jose is 23rd in the league at -8.

Toronto FC Key Players

  • Toronto FC is led by Jesus Jimenez, who has eight goals (on 21 shots) in 18 league games.
  • Jonathan Osorio is Toronto FC's second-leading scorer, with four goals (on eight shots, 0.6 per game) in 14 league appearances.
  • Toronto FC's leader in assists is Alejandro Pozuelo, who has five in 16 games (fifth in league).

San Jose Key Players

Toronto FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Atlanta United FC

W 2-1

Home

6/29/2022

Columbus

L 2-1

Home

7/2/2022

Seattle

L 2-0

Home

7/9/2022

San Jose

-

Home

7/13/2022

Chicago

-

Away

7/16/2022

Montreal

-

Away

7/23/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

San Jose Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Nashville SC

D 0-0

Away

6/18/2022

Real Salt Lake

L 2-0

Away

7/3/2022

Chicago

W 2-1

Home

7/9/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

7/13/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

7/17/2022

Houston

-

Home

7/23/2022

Portland

-

Away

How To Watch

July
9
2022

San Jose Earthquakes at Toronto FC

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Soccer
