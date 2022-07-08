Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

Jul 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte FC forward Andre Shinyashiki (16) controls the ball during the second half against the Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Nashville SC will take to the pitch against Charlotte FC on Saturday, July 9 in MLS. The game at Bank of America Stadium gets underway at 7:00 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks. Charlotte FC has 23 points, ranking 17th in the league. Nashville SC has 27 points, and is 10th overall.

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC

Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Saturday, July 9, 2022 Match Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte FC and Nashville SC Stats

Charlotte FC is scoring one goal per match (23rd in MLS), and Nashville SC is giving up 1.2 per game (eighth in league).

Nashville SC is 13th in MLS in goals scored (24 in 18 games), and Charlotte FC is 12th in goals conceded (23 in 19).

Charlotte FC's goal differential is -4, 19th in the league.

Nashville SC is ninth in the league in goal differential at +3.

Charlotte FC Key Players

Charlotte FC is led by Karol Swiderski, who has four goals in 15 games (39th in league).

Andre Shinyashiki has four goals (on 1.0 shot per game) in 15 league appearances, tied for the team lead.

Benjamin Bender has three assists in 18 games -- No. 1 on Charlotte FC, and 24th in the league.

Nashville SC Key Players

Charlotte FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Montreal L 2-1 Away 6/30/2022 Austin FC L 1-0 Home 7/3/2022 Houston W 2-1 Away 7/9/2022 Nashville SC - Home 7/16/2022 Inter Miami CF - Away 7/23/2022 Toronto FC - Away 7/30/2022 Columbus - Home

Nashville SC Schedule