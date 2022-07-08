Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte FC forward Andre Shinyashiki (16) controls the ball during the second half against the Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Nashville SC will take to the pitch against Charlotte FC on Saturday, July 9 in MLS. The game at Bank of America Stadium gets underway at 7:00 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks. Charlotte FC has 23 points, ranking 17th in the league. Nashville SC has 27 points, and is 10th overall.

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Charlotte FC and Nashville SC Stats

  • Charlotte FC is scoring one goal per match (23rd in MLS), and Nashville SC is giving up 1.2 per game (eighth in league).
  • Nashville SC is 13th in MLS in goals scored (24 in 18 games), and Charlotte FC is 12th in goals conceded (23 in 19).
  • Charlotte FC's goal differential is -4, 19th in the league.
  • Nashville SC is ninth in the league in goal differential at +3.

Charlotte FC Key Players

  • Charlotte FC is led by Karol Swiderski, who has four goals in 15 games (39th in league).
  • Andre Shinyashiki has four goals (on 1.0 shot per game) in 15 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
  • Benjamin Bender has three assists in 18 games -- No. 1 on Charlotte FC, and 24th in the league.

Nashville SC Key Players

Charlotte FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Montreal

L 2-1

Away

6/30/2022

Austin FC

L 1-0

Home

7/3/2022

Houston

W 2-1

Away

7/9/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

7/16/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

7/23/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

7/30/2022

Columbus

-

Home

Nashville SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

Sporting Kansas City

L 2-1

Home

6/25/2022

DC United

W 3-1

Away

7/3/2022

Portland

D 2-2

Home

7/9/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

7/13/2022

Seattle

-

Home

7/17/2022

LAFC

-

Home

7/23/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Nashville SC at Charlotte FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
