Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Nashville SC will take to the pitch against Charlotte FC on Saturday, July 9 in MLS. The game at Bank of America Stadium gets underway at 7:00 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks. Charlotte FC has 23 points, ranking 17th in the league. Nashville SC has 27 points, and is 10th overall.
How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC
- Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Charlotte FC and Nashville SC Stats
- Charlotte FC is scoring one goal per match (23rd in MLS), and Nashville SC is giving up 1.2 per game (eighth in league).
- Nashville SC is 13th in MLS in goals scored (24 in 18 games), and Charlotte FC is 12th in goals conceded (23 in 19).
- Charlotte FC's goal differential is -4, 19th in the league.
- Nashville SC is ninth in the league in goal differential at +3.
Charlotte FC Key Players
- Charlotte FC is led by Karol Swiderski, who has four goals in 15 games (39th in league).
- Andre Shinyashiki has four goals (on 1.0 shot per game) in 15 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
- Benjamin Bender has three assists in 18 games -- No. 1 on Charlotte FC, and 24th in the league.
Nashville SC Key Players
Charlotte FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Montreal
L 2-1
Away
6/30/2022
Austin FC
L 1-0
Home
7/3/2022
Houston
W 2-1
Away
7/9/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
7/16/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
7/23/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
7/30/2022
Columbus
-
Home
Nashville SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/19/2022
Sporting Kansas City
L 2-1
Home
6/25/2022
DC United
W 3-1
Away
7/3/2022
Portland
D 2-2
Home
7/9/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
7/13/2022
Seattle
-
Home
7/17/2022
LAFC
-
Home
7/23/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
How To Watch
July
9
2022
Nashville SC at Charlotte FC
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)