How to Watch DC United at Philadelphia Union: Stream Live, TV

In the first of two meetings this year, D.C. United will travel up to Philadelphia to take on the Union.

How to Watch MLS: D.C. United at Philadelphia Union Today:

Match Date: July 8, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Union are currently sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference with 30 points. D.C. is on the other end of the standings and sitting in 13th place. The Union's latest match was a 0-0 draw against Columbus.

D.C. has one of the top goal scorers in MLS currently with Taxiarchis Fountas who is tied for second in the league with nine goals scored, just one behind the leader. The latest match for United was a 5-3 victory over Orlando City. That game allowed Fountas to climb to the second spot in goals as he was able to score a hat-trick in the match (5’, 8’, 51’). Also scoring in the match were Kimarni Smith (74’) and Nigel Robertha (90+6’).

The overall meeting record between the two clubs has the Union winning 13 matches, with United winning five and the two teams playing to two draws. The last meeting between the two clubs was August of last season where United won 3-1.

