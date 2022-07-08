FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
New York Red Bulls travels to meet FC Cincinnati in MLS at TQL Stadium on Saturday, July 9. The two clubs will battle at 7:30 PM ET, airing on MSG. New York has 32 points, ranking third overall in the league. FC Cincinnati has 25 points, and is 12th overall.
How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. New York
- Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: TQL Stadium
FC Cincinnati and New York Stats
- New York is scoring 1.5 goals per game (fifth in MLS), and FC Cincinnati is conceding 1.8 per game (24th in league).
- FC Cincinnati scores 1.6 goals per game (fifth in MLS), and New York concedes 1.1 per game (seventh in league).
- New York has a goal differential of +9 for the season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, FC Cincinnati is 18th in the league at -3.
New York Key Players
- New York is led by Lewis Morgan, who has eight goals (on 29 shots) in 18 league games.
- Luquinhas has five goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- New York's leader in assists is Omir Fernandez, who has three (on 12 chances created) in 19 league appearances.
FC Cincinnati Key Players
New York Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
LAFC
L 2-0
Away
6/30/2022
Atlanta United FC
W 2-1
Home
7/3/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 1-0
Away
7/9/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
7/17/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
7/24/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
8/2/2022
Colorado
-
Home
FC Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
Orlando City SC
W 1-0
Home
6/29/2022
NYCFC
D 4-4
Home
7/3/2022
New England
D 2-2
Away
7/9/2022
New York
-
Home
7/13/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
7/17/2022
Columbus
-
Away
7/23/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
