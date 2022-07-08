FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

Jul 3, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Referee Marcos DeOliveira speaks to New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) after issuing a yellow card to New York Red Bulls midfielder Frankie Amaya (8) during the second half against the Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

New York Red Bulls travels to meet FC Cincinnati in MLS at TQL Stadium on Saturday, July 9. The two clubs will battle at 7:30 PM ET, airing on MSG. New York has 32 points, ranking third overall in the league. FC Cincinnati has 25 points, and is 12th overall.

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. New York

Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Saturday, July 9, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)

MSG (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: TQL Stadium

FC Cincinnati and New York Stats

New York is scoring 1.5 goals per game (fifth in MLS), and FC Cincinnati is conceding 1.8 per game (24th in league).

FC Cincinnati scores 1.6 goals per game (fifth in MLS), and New York concedes 1.1 per game (seventh in league).

New York has a goal differential of +9 for the season, which ranks fourth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, FC Cincinnati is 18th in the league at -3.

New York Key Players

New York is led by Lewis Morgan, who has eight goals (on 29 shots) in 18 league games.

Luquinhas has five goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.

New York's leader in assists is Omir Fernandez, who has three (on 12 chances created) in 19 league appearances.

FC Cincinnati Key Players

New York Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 LAFC L 2-0 Away 6/30/2022 Atlanta United FC W 2-1 Home 7/3/2022 Sporting Kansas City W 1-0 Away 7/9/2022 FC Cincinnati - Away 7/17/2022 NYCFC - Home 7/24/2022 Austin FC - Away 8/2/2022 Colorado - Home

FC Cincinnati Schedule