Philadelphia Union vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/8/2022

MLS action on Friday features Philadelphia Union meeting DC United. The two teams will start their contest at 7:30 PM ET from Subaru Park, airing on ESPN. Philadelphia is currently fourth overall in the league in points, with 30. DC United is 26th, with 17.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. DC United

Match Day: Friday, July 8, 2022

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Subaru Park

Philadelphia and DC United Stats

Philadelphia is 19th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per game), and DC United is 23rd defensively (1.9 allowed per match).

DC United is scoring 1.4 goals per game (16th in MLS), and Philadelphia is conceding 0.7 per match (first in league).

In terms of goal differential, Philadelphia is fourth in the league at +9.

DC United has a goal differential of -7 for the season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Philadelphia Key Players

Daniel Gazdag is Philadelphia's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 25 shots) in 18 league games.

Julian Carranza has four goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 15 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Carranza is Philadelphia's leader in assists, with three in 15 games (24th in league).

Philadelphia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 NYCFC W 2-1 Home 6/29/2022 Chicago L 1-0 Away 7/3/2022 Columbus D 0-0 Away 7/8/2022 DC United - Home 7/13/2022 Inter Miami CF - Away 7/16/2022 New England - Home 7/23/2022 Orlando City SC - Away

DC United Schedule