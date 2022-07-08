Philadelphia Union vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/8/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MLS action on Friday features Philadelphia Union meeting DC United. The two teams will start their contest at 7:30 PM ET from Subaru Park, airing on ESPN. Philadelphia is currently fourth overall in the league in points, with 30. DC United is 26th, with 17.
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. DC United
- Match Day: Friday, July 8, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Subaru Park
Philadelphia and DC United Stats
- Philadelphia is 19th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per game), and DC United is 23rd defensively (1.9 allowed per match).
- DC United is scoring 1.4 goals per game (16th in MLS), and Philadelphia is conceding 0.7 per match (first in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Philadelphia is fourth in the league at +9.
- DC United has a goal differential of -7 for the season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
Philadelphia Key Players
- Daniel Gazdag is Philadelphia's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 25 shots) in 18 league games.
- Julian Carranza has four goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 15 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Carranza is Philadelphia's leader in assists, with three in 15 games (24th in league).
DC United Key Players
Philadelphia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
NYCFC
W 2-1
Home
6/29/2022
Chicago
L 1-0
Away
7/3/2022
Columbus
D 0-0
Away
7/8/2022
DC United
-
Home
7/13/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
7/16/2022
New England
-
Home
7/23/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
DC United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Chicago
L 1-0
Away
6/25/2022
Nashville SC
L 3-1
Home
7/4/2022
Orlando City SC
W 5-3
Away
7/8/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
7/13/2022
Columbus
-
Home
7/16/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
7/23/2022
Montreal
-
Home
