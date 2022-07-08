Philadelphia Union vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 22, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Friday features Philadelphia Union meeting DC United. The two teams will start their contest at 7:30 PM ET from Subaru Park, airing on ESPN. Philadelphia is currently fourth overall in the league in points, with 30. DC United is 26th, with 17.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. DC United

Philadelphia and DC United Stats

  • Philadelphia is 19th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per game), and DC United is 23rd defensively (1.9 allowed per match).
  • DC United is scoring 1.4 goals per game (16th in MLS), and Philadelphia is conceding 0.7 per match (first in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Philadelphia is fourth in the league at +9.
  • DC United has a goal differential of -7 for the season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Philadelphia Key Players

  • Daniel Gazdag is Philadelphia's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 25 shots) in 18 league games.
  • Julian Carranza has four goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 15 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Carranza is Philadelphia's leader in assists, with three in 15 games (24th in league).

DC United Key Players

Philadelphia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

NYCFC

W 2-1

Home

6/29/2022

Chicago

L 1-0

Away

7/3/2022

Columbus

D 0-0

Away

7/8/2022

DC United

-

Home

7/13/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

7/16/2022

New England

-

Home

7/23/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

DC United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Chicago

L 1-0

Away

6/25/2022

Nashville SC

L 3-1

Home

7/4/2022

Orlando City SC

W 5-3

Away

7/8/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

7/13/2022

Columbus

-

Home

7/16/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

7/23/2022

Montreal

-

Home

How To Watch

July
8
2022

D.C. United at Philadelphia Union

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
May 22, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
