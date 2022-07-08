Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 3, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Portland Timbers players celebrate after a goal by Portland Timbers forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda (not pictured) during the second half against the Nashville SC at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 3, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Portland Timbers players celebrate after a goal by Portland Timbers forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda (not pictured) during the second half against the Nashville SC at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Sounders FC and Portland Timbers will hit the pitch in MLS action on Saturday, July 9. The game at Lumen Field starts at 4:30 PM ET on FOX. Seattle has 26 points, ranking 11th overall in the league. Portland has 23 points, and is 18th overall.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Portland

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
  • Match Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Lumen Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Seattle and Portland Stats

  • Seattle is scoring 1.5 goals per game (11th in MLS), and Portland is giving up 1.5 per game (22nd in league).
  • Portland is fifth in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Seattle is third defensively (1.1 conceded per game).
  • In terms of goal differential, Seattle is sixth in the league at +7.
  • In terms of goal differential, Portland is 12th in the league at 0.

Seattle Key Players

  • Raul Ruidiaz is Seattle's leading scorer, with five goals (on nine shots) in eight league games.
  • Jordan Morris also has five goals (in 13 league games).
  • Alex Roldan is Seattle's leader in assists, with five (on 17 chances created) in 16 league appearances.

Portland Key Players

Seattle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Sporting Kansas City

W 3-0

Home

6/29/2022

Montreal

L 2-1

Home

7/2/2022

Toronto FC

W 2-0

Away

7/9/2022

Portland

-

Home

7/13/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

7/16/2022

Chicago

-

Away

7/23/2022

Colorado

-

Home

Portland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Colorado

W 3-0

Home

6/29/2022

Houston

W 2-1

Home

7/3/2022

Nashville SC

D 2-2

Away

7/9/2022

Seattle

-

Away

7/17/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

7/23/2022

San Jose

-

Home

7/30/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Portland Timbers at Seattle Sounders FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16560563
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pistons

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
May 22, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Philadelphia Union vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte FC forward Andre Shinyashiki (16) controls the ball during the second half against the Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Jul 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez (9) reacts after Toronto FC failed to score against the Seattle Sounders at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Referee Marcos DeOliveira speaks to New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) after issuing a yellow card to New York Red Bulls midfielder Frankie Amaya (8) during the second half against the Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Portland Timbers players celebrate after a goal by Portland Timbers forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda (not pictured) during the second half against the Nashville SC at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) runs after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 6, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Ketel Marte (4) strikes a pose after hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb San Franicsco Giants At Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) runs after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy