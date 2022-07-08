Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Seattle Sounders FC and Portland Timbers will hit the pitch in MLS action on Saturday, July 9. The game at Lumen Field starts at 4:30 PM ET on FOX. Seattle has 26 points, ranking 11th overall in the league. Portland has 23 points, and is 18th overall.
How to Watch Seattle vs. Portland
- Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
- Match Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Lumen Field
Seattle and Portland Stats
- Seattle is scoring 1.5 goals per game (11th in MLS), and Portland is giving up 1.5 per game (22nd in league).
- Portland is fifth in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Seattle is third defensively (1.1 conceded per game).
- In terms of goal differential, Seattle is sixth in the league at +7.
- In terms of goal differential, Portland is 12th in the league at 0.
Seattle Key Players
- Raul Ruidiaz is Seattle's leading scorer, with five goals (on nine shots) in eight league games.
- Jordan Morris also has five goals (in 13 league games).
- Alex Roldan is Seattle's leader in assists, with five (on 17 chances created) in 16 league appearances.
Portland Key Players
Seattle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 3-0
Home
6/29/2022
Montreal
L 2-1
Home
7/2/2022
Toronto FC
W 2-0
Away
7/9/2022
Portland
-
Home
7/13/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
7/16/2022
Chicago
-
Away
7/23/2022
Colorado
-
Home
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Colorado
W 3-0
Home
6/29/2022
Houston
W 2-1
Home
7/3/2022
Nashville SC
D 2-2
Away
7/9/2022
Seattle
-
Away
7/17/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
7/23/2022
San Jose
-
Home
7/30/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
