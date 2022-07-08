Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

Jul 3, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Portland Timbers players celebrate after a goal by Portland Timbers forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda (not pictured) during the second half against the Nashville SC at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Sounders FC and Portland Timbers will hit the pitch in MLS action on Saturday, July 9. The game at Lumen Field starts at 4:30 PM ET on FOX. Seattle has 26 points, ranking 11th overall in the league. Portland has 23 points, and is 18th overall.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Portland

Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Match Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stadium: Lumen Field

Seattle and Portland Stats

Seattle is scoring 1.5 goals per game (11th in MLS), and Portland is giving up 1.5 per game (22nd in league).

Portland is fifth in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Seattle is third defensively (1.1 conceded per game).

In terms of goal differential, Seattle is sixth in the league at +7.

In terms of goal differential, Portland is 12th in the league at 0.

Seattle Key Players

Raul Ruidiaz is Seattle's leading scorer, with five goals (on nine shots) in eight league games.

Jordan Morris also has five goals (in 13 league games).

Alex Roldan is Seattle's leader in assists, with five (on 17 chances created) in 16 league appearances.

Portland Key Players

Seattle Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Sporting Kansas City W 3-0 Home 6/29/2022 Montreal L 2-1 Home 7/2/2022 Toronto FC W 2-0 Away 7/9/2022 Portland - Home 7/13/2022 Nashville SC - Away 7/16/2022 Chicago - Away 7/23/2022 Colorado - Home

