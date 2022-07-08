Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's schedule in MLS will see San Jose Earthquakes take on Toronto FC. The game at BMO Field begins at 7:30 PM ET. Toronto FC is 24th in the league in points, with 18. San Jose is 25th, with 18.
How to Watch Toronto FC vs. San Jose
- Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: BMO Field
Toronto FC and San Jose Stats
- Toronto FC has scored 24 goals in 18 matches (13th in MLS), and San Jose has given up 35 in 17 (28th in league).
- San Jose is 10th in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Toronto FC is 27th defensively (1.9 conceded per match).
- Toronto FC has a goal differential of -10 for the season, which is 27th in the league.
- San Jose's goal differential (-8) is 23rd in the league.
Toronto FC Key Players
- Jesus Jimenez has eight goals in 18 games -- tops on Toronto FC, and sixth in the league.
- Jonathan Osorio is Toronto FC's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 14 league games.
- Toronto FC's leader in assists is Alejandro Pozuelo, who has five (on 25 chances created) in 16 league appearances.
San Jose Key Players
Toronto FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Atlanta United FC
W 2-1
Home
6/29/2022
Columbus
L 2-1
Home
7/2/2022
Seattle
L 2-0
Home
7/9/2022
San Jose
-
Home
7/13/2022
Chicago
-
Away
7/16/2022
Montreal
-
Away
7/23/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
San Jose Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/11/2022
Nashville SC
D 0-0
Away
6/18/2022
Real Salt Lake
L 2-0
Away
7/3/2022
Chicago
W 2-1
Home
7/9/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
7/13/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
7/17/2022
Houston
-
Home
7/23/2022
Portland
-
Away
