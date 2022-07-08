Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

Jul 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez (9) reacts after Toronto FC failed to score against the Seattle Sounders at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's schedule in MLS will see San Jose Earthquakes take on Toronto FC. The game at BMO Field begins at 7:30 PM ET. Toronto FC is 24th in the league in points, with 18. San Jose is 25th, with 18.

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. San Jose

Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Saturday, July 9, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: BMO Field

BMO Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Toronto FC and San Jose Stats

Toronto FC has scored 24 goals in 18 matches (13th in MLS), and San Jose has given up 35 in 17 (28th in league).

San Jose is 10th in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Toronto FC is 27th defensively (1.9 conceded per match).

Toronto FC has a goal differential of -10 for the season, which is 27th in the league.

San Jose's goal differential (-8) is 23rd in the league.

Toronto FC Key Players

Jesus Jimenez has eight goals in 18 games -- tops on Toronto FC, and sixth in the league.

Jonathan Osorio is Toronto FC's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 14 league games.

Toronto FC's leader in assists is Alejandro Pozuelo, who has five (on 25 chances created) in 16 league appearances.

San Jose Key Players

Toronto FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Atlanta United FC W 2-1 Home 6/29/2022 Columbus L 2-1 Home 7/2/2022 Seattle L 2-0 Home 7/9/2022 San Jose - Home 7/13/2022 Chicago - Away 7/16/2022 Montreal - Away 7/23/2022 Charlotte FC - Home

San Jose Schedule