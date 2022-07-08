Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez (9) reacts after Toronto FC failed to score against the Seattle Sounders at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's schedule in MLS will see San Jose Earthquakes take on Toronto FC. The game at BMO Field begins at 7:30 PM ET. Toronto FC is 24th in the league in points, with 18. San Jose is 25th, with 18.

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. San Jose

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: BMO Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Toronto FC and San Jose Stats

  • Toronto FC has scored 24 goals in 18 matches (13th in MLS), and San Jose has given up 35 in 17 (28th in league).
  • San Jose is 10th in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Toronto FC is 27th defensively (1.9 conceded per match).
  • Toronto FC has a goal differential of -10 for the season, which is 27th in the league.
  • San Jose's goal differential (-8) is 23rd in the league.

Toronto FC Key Players

  • Jesus Jimenez has eight goals in 18 games -- tops on Toronto FC, and sixth in the league.
  • Jonathan Osorio is Toronto FC's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 14 league games.
  • Toronto FC's leader in assists is Alejandro Pozuelo, who has five (on 25 chances created) in 16 league appearances.

San Jose Key Players

Toronto FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Atlanta United FC

W 2-1

Home

6/29/2022

Columbus

L 2-1

Home

7/2/2022

Seattle

L 2-0

Home

7/9/2022

San Jose

-

Home

7/13/2022

Chicago

-

Away

7/16/2022

Montreal

-

Away

7/23/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

San Jose Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Nashville SC

D 0-0

Away

6/18/2022

Real Salt Lake

L 2-0

Away

7/3/2022

Chicago

W 2-1

Home

7/9/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

7/13/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

7/17/2022

Houston

-

Home

7/23/2022

Portland

-

Away

How To Watch

July
9
2022

San Jose Earthquakes at Toronto FC

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
USATSI_16560563
Jul 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez (9) reacts after Toronto FC failed to score against the Seattle Sounders at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer
