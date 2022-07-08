How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO, Germany vs Denmark: Stream Live

Germany and Denmark will kick off group play B today for the UEFA Women's EUROs.

Today marks the first day of group play for these nations in the UEFA EURO tournament. Also in the group are Finland and Spain.

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO: Germany vs. Denmark Today:

Match Date: July 8, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Coming into today's match, Germany recently won a club friendly against Switzerland. Germany dominated the match and started the scoring early. Scoring her first of three goals in the match was Klara Bühl in the sixth minute of the match.

The rest of the first half was fairly quiet until Lina Magull scored in the 41st minute. The second half was prolific for Germany with Bühl scoring two more times (61’ and 66’) along with Linda Dallmann 81’, Jule Brand 89’ and Sydney Lohmann 90+5’.

Denmark also played a friendly in which it took on Norway. Norway won the match 2-1. The lone goal for Denmark came just as the sound of the starting whistle left the stadium as Signe Bruun scored one minute into the match. Norway was able to score an equalizer goal in the 39th minute and the deciding goal in the 52nd minute of the match.

The top two teams from each group will move onto the knockout stage against the other group winners.

