Spain vs. Finland stream: Watch online, TV channel

Spain and Finland will kick off their UEFA EURO play in game one of the group stage today.

Today marks the first day of group play for Spain and Finland in a group containing Denmark and Germany.

Match Date: July 8, 2022

Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

Spain came into the match previously playing two friendlies. In the first friendly, the team defeated Australia 7-0. The second match was a 1-1 draw against Italy. In its match against Italy, Italy got on the board first with a quick goal at the start of the second half by Valentina Bergamaschi. Spain scored an equalizer from Alexia Putellas in the 67th minute.

Finland also played in two friendlies as well, however, the team was on the losing end for both of the matches. In the team's latest match against the Netherlands, it lost 2-0 in a game where Vivianne Miedema scored both goals.

The last four matches between these two teams have all resulted in a victory for Spain. The latest match was a 5-1 match in the World Cup Qualifier in 2018.

Today's match will be held in Milton Keynes city England as part of the Group B play. The top two teams from the group will move on to the knockout round.

