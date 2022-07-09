Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's slate in MLS will see Nashville SC play Charlotte FC. The game at Bank of America Stadium starts at 7:00 PM ET. Charlotte FC is 17th overall in the league in points, with 23. Nashville SC is 10th, with 27.
How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC
- Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Charlotte FC and Nashville SC Stats
- Charlotte FC is 23rd in MLS in goals scored (19 in 19 matches), and Nashville SC is eighth in goals allowed (21 in 18).
- Nashville SC is scoring 1.3 goals per game (13th in MLS), and Charlotte FC is conceding 1.2 per match (12th in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Charlotte FC is 19th in the league at -4.
- Nashville SC is ninth in the league in goal differential at +3.
Charlotte FC Key Players
- Charlotte FC is led by Andre Shinyashiki, who has four goals (on 15 shots) in 15 league games.
- Also atop the scoring charts for Charlotte FC is Karol Swiderski, who has four goals in 15 games.
- Charlotte FC's leader in assists is Benjamin Bender, who has three (on 19 chances created) in 18 league appearances.
Nashville SC Key Players
Charlotte FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Montreal
L 2-1
Away
6/30/2022
Austin FC
L 1-0
Home
7/3/2022
Houston
W 2-1
Away
7/9/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
7/16/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
7/23/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
7/30/2022
Columbus
-
Home
Nashville SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/19/2022
Sporting Kansas City
L 2-1
Home
6/25/2022
DC United
W 3-1
Away
7/3/2022
Portland
D 2-2
Home
7/9/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
7/13/2022
Seattle
-
Home
7/17/2022
LAFC
-
Home
7/23/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
How To Watch
July
9
2022
Nashville SC at Charlotte FC
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)