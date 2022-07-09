Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

Jul 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte FC forward Andre Shinyashiki (16) controls the ball during the second half against the Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's slate in MLS will see Nashville SC play Charlotte FC. The game at Bank of America Stadium starts at 7:00 PM ET. Charlotte FC is 17th overall in the league in points, with 23. Nashville SC is 10th, with 27.

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC

Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Saturday, July 9, 2022 Match Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte FC and Nashville SC Stats

Charlotte FC is 23rd in MLS in goals scored (19 in 19 matches), and Nashville SC is eighth in goals allowed (21 in 18).

Nashville SC is scoring 1.3 goals per game (13th in MLS), and Charlotte FC is conceding 1.2 per match (12th in league).

In terms of goal differential, Charlotte FC is 19th in the league at -4.

Nashville SC is ninth in the league in goal differential at +3.

Charlotte FC Key Players

Charlotte FC is led by Andre Shinyashiki, who has four goals (on 15 shots) in 15 league games.

Also atop the scoring charts for Charlotte FC is Karol Swiderski, who has four goals in 15 games.

Charlotte FC's leader in assists is Benjamin Bender, who has three (on 19 chances created) in 18 league appearances.

Nashville SC Key Players

Charlotte FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Montreal L 2-1 Away 6/30/2022 Austin FC L 1-0 Home 7/3/2022 Houston W 2-1 Away 7/9/2022 Nashville SC - Home 7/16/2022 Inter Miami CF - Away 7/23/2022 Toronto FC - Away 7/30/2022 Columbus - Home

Nashville SC Schedule