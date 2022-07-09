Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte FC forward Andre Shinyashiki (16) controls the ball during the second half against the Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's slate in MLS will see Nashville SC play Charlotte FC. The game at Bank of America Stadium starts at 7:00 PM ET. Charlotte FC is 17th overall in the league in points, with 23. Nashville SC is 10th, with 27.

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Charlotte FC and Nashville SC Stats

  • Charlotte FC is 23rd in MLS in goals scored (19 in 19 matches), and Nashville SC is eighth in goals allowed (21 in 18).
  • Nashville SC is scoring 1.3 goals per game (13th in MLS), and Charlotte FC is conceding 1.2 per match (12th in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Charlotte FC is 19th in the league at -4.
  • Nashville SC is ninth in the league in goal differential at +3.

Charlotte FC Key Players

  • Charlotte FC is led by Andre Shinyashiki, who has four goals (on 15 shots) in 15 league games.
  • Also atop the scoring charts for Charlotte FC is Karol Swiderski, who has four goals in 15 games.
  • Charlotte FC's leader in assists is Benjamin Bender, who has three (on 19 chances created) in 18 league appearances.

Nashville SC Key Players

Charlotte FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Montreal

L 2-1

Away

6/30/2022

Austin FC

L 1-0

Home

7/3/2022

Houston

W 2-1

Away

7/9/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

7/16/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

7/23/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

7/30/2022

Columbus

-

Home

Nashville SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

Sporting Kansas City

L 2-1

Home

6/25/2022

DC United

W 3-1

Away

7/3/2022

Portland

D 2-2

Home

7/9/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

7/13/2022

Seattle

-

Home

7/17/2022

LAFC

-

Home

7/23/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Nashville SC at Charlotte FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
