With both teams coming off of wins last week, Cruz Azul and Pachuca meet at Azteca Stadium on Saturday hoping to make it two in a row. Due to goal difference, Pachuca (+2) is currently sitting in third place in the Liga MX standings with three points, while Cruz Azul (+1) is fifth in the table with the same amount of points.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Pachuca Today:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 9:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNxtra 2

Live Stream Cruz Azul vs. Pachuca on fuboTV:

Cruz Azul traveled to Universitario Stadium last week and defeated Tigres 3-2 in dramatic fashion on the first matchday of the season. Rafael Baca put the team ahead in the 16th minute, giving La Máquina a 1-0 lead heading into halftime. Florian Thauvin then leveled the score for the home team, only for Ángel Romero to give Cruz Azul the lead again in the 63rd minute.

In the 75th minute, Sebastián Córdova scored for Tigres to put the game at 2-2 with 15 minutes left to play. Then, in the 93rd minute, Santiago Giménez put a penalty kick in the back of the net to secure all three points for Cruz Azul.

Led by head coach Diego Aguirre, La Máquina will be looking for their second win in a row when they receive a visit from Pachuca on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.