FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

Jul 3, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Referee Marcos DeOliveira speaks to New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) after issuing a yellow card to New York Red Bulls midfielder Frankie Amaya (8) during the second half against the Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

FC Cincinnati will take on New York Red Bulls on Saturday, July 9 in MLS. The game at TQL Stadium gets underway at 7:30 PM ET on MSG. New York has 32 points, ranking fourth in the league. FC Cincinnati has 25 points, and is 12th overall.

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. New York

Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Saturday, July 9, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)

MSG (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: TQL Stadium

TQL Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

FC Cincinnati and New York Stats

New York is scoring 1.5 goals per game (fifth in MLS), and FC Cincinnati is conceding 1.8 per game (24th in league).

FC Cincinnati scores 1.6 goals per game (fifth in MLS), and New York allows 1.1 per match (seventh in league).

New York has a goal differential of +9 on the season, which ranks fourth in the league.

FC Cincinnati is 18th in the league in goal differential at -3.

New York Key Players

Lewis Morgan has eight goals in 18 games -- No. 1 on New York, and sixth in the league.

Luquinhas is New York's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 16 league games.

Omir Fernandez is New York's leader in assists, with three in 19 games (24th in league).

FC Cincinnati Key Players

New York Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 LAFC L 2-0 Away 6/30/2022 Atlanta United FC W 2-1 Home 7/3/2022 Sporting Kansas City W 1-0 Away 7/9/2022 FC Cincinnati - Away 7/17/2022 NYCFC - Home 7/24/2022 Austin FC - Away 8/2/2022 Colorado - Home

FC Cincinnati Schedule