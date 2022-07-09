FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 3, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Referee Marcos DeOliveira speaks to New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) after issuing a yellow card to New York Red Bulls midfielder Frankie Amaya (8) during the second half against the Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

FC Cincinnati will take on New York Red Bulls on Saturday, July 9 in MLS. The game at TQL Stadium gets underway at 7:30 PM ET on MSG. New York has 32 points, ranking fourth in the league. FC Cincinnati has 25 points, and is 12th overall.

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. New York

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: TQL Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

FC Cincinnati and New York Stats

  • New York is scoring 1.5 goals per game (fifth in MLS), and FC Cincinnati is conceding 1.8 per game (24th in league).
  • FC Cincinnati scores 1.6 goals per game (fifth in MLS), and New York allows 1.1 per match (seventh in league).
  • New York has a goal differential of +9 on the season, which ranks fourth in the league.
  • FC Cincinnati is 18th in the league in goal differential at -3.

New York Key Players

  • Lewis Morgan has eight goals in 18 games -- No. 1 on New York, and sixth in the league.
  • Luquinhas is New York's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 16 league games.
  • Omir Fernandez is New York's leader in assists, with three in 19 games (24th in league).

FC Cincinnati Key Players

New York Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

LAFC

L 2-0

Away

6/30/2022

Atlanta United FC

W 2-1

Home

7/3/2022

Sporting Kansas City

W 1-0

Away

7/9/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

7/17/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

7/24/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

8/2/2022

Colorado

-

Home

FC Cincinnati Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Orlando City SC

W 1-0

Home

6/29/2022

NYCFC

D 4-4

Home

7/3/2022

New England

D 2-2

Away

7/9/2022

New York

-

Home

7/13/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

7/17/2022

Columbus

-

Away

7/23/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

How To Watch

July
9
2022

New York Red Bulls at FC Cincinnati

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)


