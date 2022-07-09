FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Cincinnati will take on New York Red Bulls on Saturday, July 9 in MLS. The game at TQL Stadium gets underway at 7:30 PM ET on MSG. New York has 32 points, ranking fourth in the league. FC Cincinnati has 25 points, and is 12th overall.
How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. New York
- Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: TQL Stadium
FC Cincinnati and New York Stats
- New York is scoring 1.5 goals per game (fifth in MLS), and FC Cincinnati is conceding 1.8 per game (24th in league).
- FC Cincinnati scores 1.6 goals per game (fifth in MLS), and New York allows 1.1 per match (seventh in league).
- New York has a goal differential of +9 on the season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- FC Cincinnati is 18th in the league in goal differential at -3.
New York Key Players
- Lewis Morgan has eight goals in 18 games -- No. 1 on New York, and sixth in the league.
- Luquinhas is New York's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 16 league games.
- Omir Fernandez is New York's leader in assists, with three in 19 games (24th in league).
FC Cincinnati Key Players
New York Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
LAFC
L 2-0
Away
6/30/2022
Atlanta United FC
W 2-1
Home
7/3/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 1-0
Away
7/9/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
7/17/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
7/24/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
8/2/2022
Colorado
-
Home
FC Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
Orlando City SC
W 1-0
Home
6/29/2022
NYCFC
D 4-4
Home
7/3/2022
New England
D 2-2
Away
7/9/2022
New York
-
Home
7/13/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
7/17/2022
Columbus
-
Away
7/23/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
How To Watch
July
9
2022
New York Red Bulls at FC Cincinnati
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
