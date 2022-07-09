Skip to main content

How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Atlético San Luis: Live Stream Liga MX, TV Channel, Start Time

Guadalajara hosts Atlético San Luis at Omnilife Stadium on Saturday on the second matchday of the Liga MX regular season.

With both clubs looking for their first win of the season, Chivas and San Luis meet at Omnilife Stadium on Saturday in Liga MX action. Led by Ricardo Cadena, who was given the full-time manager position in the offseason, the club from Guadalajara is coming off of a scoreless draw against Juárez last week. San Luis, meanwhile, lost in its Apertura 2022 debut at home, 2-1 against León.

How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Atlético San Luis Today:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Telemundo

Live Stream Guadalajara vs. Atlético San Luis on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

San Luis started its season at Alfonso Lastras Stadium last week, receiving a visit from Renato Paiva's León. The club that made a run to the quarterfinals last season was unable to drum up too much in attack, with their only goal of the inaugural game being scored by the opposing team, leaving the match level at 1-1 in the 77th minute.

Lucas Di Yorio then scored in the 93rd minute to secure all three points for León, handing San Luis a home loss to start off the season.

Guadalajara, meanwhile, also struggled to create much in the attack last week and will be hoping to be more dynamic up front when the team receives a visit from San Luis at Ominilife Stadium on Saturday on the second matchday of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Guadalajara vs. Atlético San Luis

TV CHANNEL: Telemundo
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18594790
NBA

How to Watch Thunder vs. Rockets

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
USATSI_18637616
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
USATSI_18631777
Auto Racing

How to Watch Camping World SRX Series

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
guadalajara
Soccer

How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Atlético San Luis

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USATSI_18520867
Horse Racing

How to Watch Meadowlands Pace

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_18666533
NBA

How to Watch Hawks vs. Jazz

By Brandon Rush31 minutes ago
USATSI_18632997
MLS

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at FC Cincinnati

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
USATSI_18632953
MLS

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes at Toronto FC

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
pumas
Soccer

How to Watch León vs. Pumas UNAM

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy