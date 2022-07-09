Guadalajara hosts Atlético San Luis at Omnilife Stadium on Saturday on the second matchday of the Liga MX regular season.

With both clubs looking for their first win of the season, Chivas and San Luis meet at Omnilife Stadium on Saturday in Liga MX action. Led by Ricardo Cadena, who was given the full-time manager position in the offseason, the club from Guadalajara is coming off of a scoreless draw against Juárez last week. San Luis, meanwhile, lost in its Apertura 2022 debut at home, 2-1 against León.

How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Atlético San Luis Today:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Telemundo

Live Stream Guadalajara vs. Atlético San Luis on fuboTV

San Luis started its season at Alfonso Lastras Stadium last week, receiving a visit from Renato Paiva's León. The club that made a run to the quarterfinals last season was unable to drum up too much in attack, with their only goal of the inaugural game being scored by the opposing team, leaving the match level at 1-1 in the 77th minute.

Lucas Di Yorio then scored in the 93rd minute to secure all three points for León, handing San Luis a home loss to start off the season.

Guadalajara, meanwhile, also struggled to create much in the attack last week and will be hoping to be more dynamic up front when the team receives a visit from San Luis at Ominilife Stadium on Saturday on the second matchday of the season.

