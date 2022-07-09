Jul 4, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) waves to the fans as he leaves the match during the second half against Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday in MLS will feature Houston Dynamo versus FC Dallas, with action getting underway from BBVA Stadium at 8:30 PM ET on CBS. Houston currently has 21 points, ranking 21st overall in the league. FC Dallas has 27 points, and is 10th overall.

How to Watch Houston vs. FC Dallas

Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022

8:30 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: BBVA Stadium

Houston and FC Dallas Stats

Houston is 20th in MLS in goals scored (22 in 18 games), and FC Dallas is fifth in goals conceded (21 in 18).

FC Dallas is 10th in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Houston is 12th defensively (1.3 conceded per match).

In terms of goal differential, Houston is 15th in the league at -1.

FC Dallas has a goal differential of +7 for the season, sixth in the league.

Houston Key Players

Darwin Quintero is Houston's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 20 shots) in 18 league games.

Sebastian Ferreira is Houston's second-leading scorer, with six goals in 17 league games.

Houston's leader in assists is Adam Lundqvist, who has four in 17 games (15th in league).

FC Dallas Key Players

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Chicago W 2-0 Home 6/29/2022 Portland L 2-1 Away 7/3/2022 Charlotte FC L 2-1 Home 7/9/2022 FC Dallas - Home 7/12/2022 Austin FC - Away 7/17/2022 San Jose - Away 7/23/2022 Minnesota United FC - Home

FC Dallas Schedule