How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in MLS will feature Houston Dynamo versus FC Dallas, with action getting underway from BBVA Stadium at 8:30 PM ET on CBS. Houston currently has 21 points, ranking 21st overall in the league. FC Dallas has 27 points, and is 10th overall.
How to Watch Houston vs. FC Dallas
- Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: BBVA Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Houston and FC Dallas Stats
- Houston is 20th in MLS in goals scored (22 in 18 games), and FC Dallas is fifth in goals conceded (21 in 18).
- FC Dallas is 10th in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Houston is 12th defensively (1.3 conceded per match).
- In terms of goal differential, Houston is 15th in the league at -1.
- FC Dallas has a goal differential of +7 for the season, sixth in the league.
Houston Key Players
- Darwin Quintero is Houston's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 20 shots) in 18 league games.
- Sebastian Ferreira is Houston's second-leading scorer, with six goals in 17 league games.
- Houston's leader in assists is Adam Lundqvist, who has four in 17 games (15th in league).
FC Dallas Key Players
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Chicago
W 2-0
Home
6/29/2022
Portland
L 2-1
Away
7/3/2022
Charlotte FC
L 2-1
Home
7/9/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
7/12/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
7/17/2022
San Jose
-
Away
7/23/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
FC Dallas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Austin FC
D 2-2
Away
6/29/2022
LAFC
L 3-1
Away
7/4/2022
Inter Miami CF
D 1-1
Home
7/9/2022
Houston
-
Away
7/13/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
7/16/2022
Austin FC
-
Home
7/23/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Away
How To Watch
July
9
2022
FC Dallas at Houston Dynamo
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)