How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 4, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) waves to the fans as he leaves the match during the second half against Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday in MLS will feature Houston Dynamo versus FC Dallas, with action getting underway from BBVA Stadium at 8:30 PM ET on CBS. Houston currently has 21 points, ranking 21st overall in the league. FC Dallas has 27 points, and is 10th overall.

How to Watch Houston vs. FC Dallas

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: BBVA Stadium
Houston and FC Dallas Stats

  • Houston is 20th in MLS in goals scored (22 in 18 games), and FC Dallas is fifth in goals conceded (21 in 18).
  • FC Dallas is 10th in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Houston is 12th defensively (1.3 conceded per match).
  • In terms of goal differential, Houston is 15th in the league at -1.
  • FC Dallas has a goal differential of +7 for the season, sixth in the league.

Houston Key Players

  • Darwin Quintero is Houston's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 20 shots) in 18 league games.
  • Sebastian Ferreira is Houston's second-leading scorer, with six goals in 17 league games.
  • Houston's leader in assists is Adam Lundqvist, who has four in 17 games (15th in league).

Houston Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Chicago

W 2-0

Home

6/29/2022

Portland

L 2-1

Away

7/3/2022

Charlotte FC

L 2-1

Home

7/9/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

7/12/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

7/17/2022

San Jose

-

Away

7/23/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

FC Dallas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Austin FC

D 2-2

Away

6/29/2022

LAFC

L 3-1

Away

7/4/2022

Inter Miami CF

D 1-1

Home

7/9/2022

Houston

-

Away

7/13/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

7/16/2022

Austin FC

-

Home

7/23/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Away

How To Watch

July
9
2022

FC Dallas at Houston Dynamo

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
