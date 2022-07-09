Skip to main content

How to Watch León vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream Liga MX, TV Channel, Start Time

Pumas UNAM travels to face León at León Stadium on Saturday in Liga MX regular-season action.

The second matchday of the Apertura 2022 season continues on Saturday when León receives a visit from Pumas UNAM in the city of León, Guanajuato. The home side is coming off of a win away at Atlético San Luis last Sunday, while Pumas drew 1-1 at home with Tijuana in the club's first match of the season.

How to Watch León vs. Pumas UNAM Today:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live Stream León vs. Pumas UNAM on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

At Alfonso Lastras Stadium last week, León and San Luis were tied at 1-1 all the way through 90 minutes and into stoppage time. Federico Martínez had put the ball in the back of the net in the first half, only for his teammate Byron Castillo to do the same into León's net to level the score in the 77th minute for San Luis.

Then, in the 93rd minute of the match, Liga MX debutant Lucas Di Yorio gave his newest club all three points with his right-footed shot into the back of the net.

León will be looking to make it two wins in a row on Saturday when the team hosts Pumas at León Stadium on the second matchday of the Apertura 2022.

