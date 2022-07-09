Netherlands vs. Sweden stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO, Netherlands vs. Sweden: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Netherlands and Sweden will meet for game one of Group C play today.

On the first Matchday of group play, the Netherlands and Sweden will meet for a UEFA EURO group play match in a group consisting of Portugal and Switzerland, as well.

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO: Netherlands vs. Sweden Today:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream UEFA Women's EURO: Netherlands vs. Sweden on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Coming into the match, the Netherlands had an international friendly against Finland, where the Netherlands won 2-0. Vivianne Miedema scored both goals in the match, while Sari van Veenendaal could keep the net clear from Finland’s attack.

Sweden comes into the match, having recently played Brazil in an international friendly. Sweden defeated the visiting national team by a score of 3-1. Brazil was the first to score with a goal in the 50th minute, but Sweden responded swiftly. Scoring in the 65th minute was Joanna Rytting Kaneyd and two minutes later Lina Hurtig. The final goal came from the foot of Stina Blackstenius in the 89th minute.

The Netherlands has won the previous three meetings between these two teams. The last meeting was in the 2019 World Cup, where the Netherlands won 1-0. The Netherlands would go on to lose in the final to the United States and Sweden took third after defeating England 2-1. 

