How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 4, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City forward Ercan Kara (9) controls the ball against D.C. United in the second half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Inter Miami CF will visit Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on CBS. Orlando City SC has 25 points, ranking 15th overall in the league. Inter Miami CF has 22 points, and is 19th overall.

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Exploria Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF Stats

  • Orlando City SC is 18th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Inter Miami CF is 17th defensively (1.5 conceded per game).
  • Inter Miami CF is 26th in MLS offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Orlando City SC is 19th defensively (1.6 conceded per game).
  • Orlando City SC is 20th in the league in goal differential at -5.
  • Inter Miami CF is 22nd in the league in goal differential at -8.

Orlando City SC Key Players

  • Ercan Kara is Orlando City SC's leading scorer this season, with seven goals in 18 games (11th in league).
  • Facundo Torres has three goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in 17 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Mauricio Pereyra is Orlando City SC's leader in assists, with five (on 32 chances created) in 17 league appearances.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

Orlando City SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Houston

W 2-1

Home

6/24/2022

FC Cincinnati

L 1-0

Away

7/4/2022

DC United

L 5-3

Home

7/9/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

7/13/2022

Colorado

-

Away

7/17/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

7/23/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

Inter Miami CF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

Atlanta United FC

L 2-0

Away

6/25/2022

Minnesota United FC

W 2-1

Home

7/4/2022

FC Dallas

D 1-1

Away

7/9/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

7/13/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

7/16/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

7/23/2022

NYCFC

-

Away

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
