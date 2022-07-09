Jul 4, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City forward Ercan Kara (9) controls the ball against D.C. United in the second half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Inter Miami CF will visit Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on CBS. Orlando City SC has 25 points, ranking 15th overall in the league. Inter Miami CF has 22 points, and is 19th overall.

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF

Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Saturday, July 9, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Exploria Stadium

Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF Stats

Orlando City SC is 18th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Inter Miami CF is 17th defensively (1.5 conceded per game).

Inter Miami CF is 26th in MLS offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Orlando City SC is 19th defensively (1.6 conceded per game).

Orlando City SC is 20th in the league in goal differential at -5.

Inter Miami CF is 22nd in the league in goal differential at -8.

Orlando City SC Key Players

Ercan Kara is Orlando City SC's leading scorer this season, with seven goals in 18 games (11th in league).

Facundo Torres has three goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in 17 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Mauricio Pereyra is Orlando City SC's leader in assists, with five (on 32 chances created) in 17 league appearances.

Orlando City SC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Houston W 2-1 Home 6/24/2022 FC Cincinnati L 1-0 Away 7/4/2022 DC United L 5-3 Home 7/9/2022 Inter Miami CF - Home 7/13/2022 Colorado - Away 7/17/2022 Atlanta United FC - Away 7/23/2022 Philadelphia - Home

