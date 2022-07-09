How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Inter Miami CF will visit Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on CBS. Orlando City SC has 25 points, ranking 15th overall in the league. Inter Miami CF has 22 points, and is 19th overall.
How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF
- Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Exploria Stadium
Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF Stats
- Orlando City SC is 18th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Inter Miami CF is 17th defensively (1.5 conceded per game).
- Inter Miami CF is 26th in MLS offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Orlando City SC is 19th defensively (1.6 conceded per game).
- Orlando City SC is 20th in the league in goal differential at -5.
- Inter Miami CF is 22nd in the league in goal differential at -8.
Orlando City SC Key Players
- Ercan Kara is Orlando City SC's leading scorer this season, with seven goals in 18 games (11th in league).
- Facundo Torres has three goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in 17 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Mauricio Pereyra is Orlando City SC's leader in assists, with five (on 32 chances created) in 17 league appearances.
Inter Miami CF Key Players
Orlando City SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Houston
W 2-1
Home
6/24/2022
FC Cincinnati
L 1-0
Away
7/4/2022
DC United
L 5-3
Home
7/9/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
7/13/2022
Colorado
-
Away
7/17/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
7/23/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
Inter Miami CF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/19/2022
Atlanta United FC
L 2-0
Away
6/25/2022
Minnesota United FC
W 2-1
Home
7/4/2022
FC Dallas
D 1-1
Away
7/9/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
7/13/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
7/16/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
7/23/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
