How to Watch Portland Timbers at Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Portland Timbers will head to Seattle for an MLS Western Conference matchup against the Sounders.

The Sounders come into Saturday's match against the Timber after winning four of their last six MLS matches. The latest match was a 2-0 victory over Toronto where Dylan Teves (39’) and Fredy Montero (60’) scored the two goals in the match. Stefan Cleveland was able to keep the net clear with help from defenders Ragen, Tolo, and Gómez.

How to Watch MLS: Portland Timbers at Seattle Sounders FC Today:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream MLS: Portland Timbers at Seattle Sounders FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Portland's latest match was a comeback effort that resulted in a 2-2 draw with Nashville. Nashville took an early lead scoring in the 19th minute and then again in the 57th minute of the match. Portland was able to close the deficit with a 64th minute penalty kick from Dairon Asprilla followed by a goal from Jaroslaw Niezgoda in the 69th minute.

This is the first of two meetings between the clubs this season. The two did play each other in the MLS preseason which resulted in a 0-0 tie, but they 22 substituted players throughout the match as teams were in the process of deciding final rosters. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Portland Timbers at Seattle Sounders FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
May 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Kelyn Rowe (22) and Houston Dynamo FC forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) attempt to play the ball during the second half at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch Portland Timbers at Seattle Sounders FC

By Christine Brown
