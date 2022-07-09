How to Watch Portland Timbers at Seattle Sounders FC

The Portland Timbers will head to Seattle for an MLS Western Conference matchup against the Sounders.

The Sounders come into Saturday's match against the Timber after winning four of their last six MLS matches. The latest match was a 2-0 victory over Toronto where Dylan Teves (39’) and Fredy Montero (60’) scored the two goals in the match. Stefan Cleveland was able to keep the net clear with help from defenders Ragen, Tolo, and Gómez.

How to Watch MLS: Portland Timbers at Seattle Sounders FC Today:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Portland's latest match was a comeback effort that resulted in a 2-2 draw with Nashville. Nashville took an early lead scoring in the 19th minute and then again in the 57th minute of the match. Portland was able to close the deficit with a 64th minute penalty kick from Dairon Asprilla followed by a goal from Jaroslaw Niezgoda in the 69th minute.

This is the first of two meetings between the clubs this season. The two did play each other in the MLS preseason which resulted in a 0-0 tie, but they 22 substituted players throughout the match as teams were in the process of deciding final rosters.

