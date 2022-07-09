Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 3, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Portland Timbers players celebrate after a goal by Portland Timbers forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda (not pictured) during the second half against the Nashville SC at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 3, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Portland Timbers players celebrate after a goal by Portland Timbers forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda (not pictured) during the second half against the Nashville SC at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday in MLS will include Seattle Sounders FC against Portland Timbers, with action beginning from Lumen Field at 4:30 PM ET on FOX. Seattle currently has 26 points, ranking 11th overall in the league. Portland has 23 points, and is 18th overall.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Portland

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
  • Match Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Lumen Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Seattle and Portland Stats

  • Seattle puts up 1.5 goals per match (11th in MLS), and Portland gives up 1.5 per match (22nd in league).
  • Portland is fifth in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Seattle is third defensively (1.1 conceded per match).
  • Seattle is sixth in the league in goal differential at +7.
  • Portland has a goal differential of 0 on the season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Seattle Key Players

  • Seattle is led by Jordan Morris, who has five goals (on 14 shots) in 13 league games.
  • Raul Ruidiaz also has five goals (in eight league games).
  • Alex Roldan has five assists in 16 games -- tops on Seattle, and fifth in the league.

Portland Key Players

Seattle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Sporting Kansas City

W 3-0

Home

6/29/2022

Montreal

L 2-1

Home

7/2/2022

Toronto FC

W 2-0

Away

7/9/2022

Portland

-

Home

7/13/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

7/16/2022

Chicago

-

Away

7/23/2022

Colorado

-

Home

Portland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Colorado

W 3-0

Home

6/29/2022

Houston

W 2-1

Home

7/3/2022

Nashville SC

D 2-2

Away

7/9/2022

Seattle

-

Away

7/17/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

7/23/2022

San Jose

-

Home

7/30/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Portland Timbers at Seattle Sounders FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 3, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Referee Marcos DeOliveira speaks to New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) after issuing a yellow card to New York Red Bulls midfielder Frankie Amaya (8) during the second half against the Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte FC forward Andre Shinyashiki (16) controls the ball during the second half against the Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Portland Timbers players celebrate after a goal by Portland Timbers forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda (not pictured) during the second half against the Nashville SC at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Jul 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez (9) reacts after Toronto FC failed to score against the Seattle Sounders at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop baseman C.J. Abrams (top, center) and left fielder Jurickson Profar (bottom) react after colliding during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) beats the tag of Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) to score a run during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 7, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop baseman C.J. Abrams (top, center) and left fielder Jurickson Profar (bottom) react after colliding during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 7, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) home run against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 5, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) celebrates with second baseman Nick Allen (2) after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy