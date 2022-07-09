Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

Jul 3, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Portland Timbers players celebrate after a goal by Portland Timbers forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda (not pictured) during the second half against the Nashville SC at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday in MLS will include Seattle Sounders FC against Portland Timbers, with action beginning from Lumen Field at 4:30 PM ET on FOX. Seattle currently has 26 points, ranking 11th overall in the league. Portland has 23 points, and is 18th overall.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Portland

4:30 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Lumen Field

Seattle and Portland Stats

Seattle puts up 1.5 goals per match (11th in MLS), and Portland gives up 1.5 per match (22nd in league).

Portland is fifth in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Seattle is third defensively (1.1 conceded per match).

Seattle is sixth in the league in goal differential at +7.

Portland has a goal differential of 0 on the season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Seattle Key Players

Seattle is led by Jordan Morris, who has five goals (on 14 shots) in 13 league games.

Raul Ruidiaz also has five goals (in eight league games).

Alex Roldan has five assists in 16 games -- tops on Seattle, and fifth in the league.

Portland Key Players

Seattle Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Sporting Kansas City W 3-0 Home 6/29/2022 Montreal L 2-1 Home 7/2/2022 Toronto FC W 2-0 Away 7/9/2022 Portland - Home 7/13/2022 Nashville SC - Away 7/16/2022 Chicago - Away 7/23/2022 Colorado - Home

Portland Schedule