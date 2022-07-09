Skip to main content

How to Watch Tijuana vs Juárez: Live Stream Liga MX, TV Channel, Start Time

Tijuana and Juárez will both look for their first win of the Liga MX season after each played to a draw in the first week of Apertura play.

On the second Matchday of Liga MX Apertura season, Juárez travels to Club Tijuana. Both clubs started their Luga MX Apertura season with draws.

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Juárez Today:

Match Date: July 8, 2022

Match Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream Tijuana vs. Juárez on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The first match for Tijuana was against Pumas UNAM and ended in a 1-1 draw. Tijuana was able to get on the board first with a 12th-minute penalty kick from Lucas Rodríguez. Pumas earned the game-tying goal in the 52nd minute and the match remained tied despite many quality attempts from both sides.

Juárez’s manager Hernan Cristante started the match against Guadalajara with a yellow card. In what was a back and forth match for these clubs, neither team was able to find the back of the net. Guadalajara thought that they had made its way onto the scoreboard but Carlos Cisneros's 14th-minute shot was ruled no goal by the VAR.

The previous meeting between the two clubs was in March of this year when Tijuana won 1-0. Scoring the lone goal of the match was Joaquín Montecinos one minute after his missed penalty kick attempt. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
8
2022

Tijuana vs. Juárez

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
10:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16887977
MLS

How to Watch LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC: Stream MLS Live Online, TV

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
college soccer
Soccer

How to Watch Tijuana vs Juárez: Stream Liga MX Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
USATSI_18659753
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Dodgers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Russell Knox plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Russell Knox at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; J.J. Spaun plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

J.J. Spaun at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Nov 14, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rafael Cabrera Bello plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rafael Cabrera Bello at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Sean Crocker lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Sean Crocker at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Kurt Kitayama plays a shot from a bunker on the 14th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kurt Kitayama at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Jason Scrivener plays from the 17th tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Scrivener at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy