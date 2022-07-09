How to Watch Tijuana vs Juárez: Stream Liga MX Live, TV Channel

Tijuana and Juárez will both look for their first win of the Liga MX season after each played to a draw in the first week of Apertura play.

On the second Matchday of Liga MX Apertura season, Juárez travels to Club Tijuana. Both clubs started their Luga MX Apertura season with draws.

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Juárez Today:

Match Date: July 8, 2022

Match Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

The first match for Tijuana was against Pumas UNAM and ended in a 1-1 draw. Tijuana was able to get on the board first with a 12th-minute penalty kick from Lucas Rodríguez. Pumas earned the game-tying goal in the 52nd minute and the match remained tied despite many quality attempts from both sides.

Juárez’s manager Hernan Cristante started the match against Guadalajara with a yellow card. In what was a back and forth match for these clubs, neither team was able to find the back of the net. Guadalajara thought that they had made its way onto the scoreboard but Carlos Cisneros's 14th-minute shot was ruled no goal by the VAR.

The previous meeting between the two clubs was in March of this year when Tijuana won 1-0. Scoring the lone goal of the match was Joaquín Montecinos one minute after his missed penalty kick attempt.

