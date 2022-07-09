Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

Jul 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez (9) reacts after Toronto FC failed to score against the Seattle Sounders at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday in MLS will feature Toronto FC against San Jose Earthquakes, with action getting underway from BMO Field at 7:30 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. Toronto FC currently has 18 points, ranking 24th overall in the league. San Jose has 18 points, and is 25th overall.

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. San Jose

Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: BMO Field

Toronto FC and San Jose Stats

Toronto FC puts up 1.3 goals per game (13th in MLS), and San Jose allows 2.1 per game (28th in league).

San Jose scores 1.6 goals per game (10th in MLS), and Toronto FC allows 1.9 per match (27th in league).

Toronto FC's goal differential is -10, which ranks 27th in the league.

San Jose's goal differential (-8) is 23rd in the league.

Toronto FC Key Players

Jesus Jimenez has eight goals in 18 games -- tops on Toronto FC, and sixth in the league.

The second-leading scorer for Toronto FC is Jonathan Osorio, who has four goals in 14 games.

Alejandro Pozuelo has five assists in 16 games -- tops on Toronto FC, and fifth in the league.

San Jose Key Players

Toronto FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Atlanta United FC W 2-1 Home 6/29/2022 Columbus L 2-1 Home 7/2/2022 Seattle L 2-0 Home 7/9/2022 San Jose - Home 7/13/2022 Chicago - Away 7/16/2022 Montreal - Away 7/23/2022 Charlotte FC - Home

San Jose Schedule