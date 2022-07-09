Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in MLS will feature Toronto FC against San Jose Earthquakes, with action getting underway from BMO Field at 7:30 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. Toronto FC currently has 18 points, ranking 24th overall in the league. San Jose has 18 points, and is 25th overall.
How to Watch Toronto FC vs. San Jose
- Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: BMO Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Toronto FC and San Jose Stats
- Toronto FC puts up 1.3 goals per game (13th in MLS), and San Jose allows 2.1 per game (28th in league).
- San Jose scores 1.6 goals per game (10th in MLS), and Toronto FC allows 1.9 per match (27th in league).
- Toronto FC's goal differential is -10, which ranks 27th in the league.
- San Jose's goal differential (-8) is 23rd in the league.
Toronto FC Key Players
- Jesus Jimenez has eight goals in 18 games -- tops on Toronto FC, and sixth in the league.
- The second-leading scorer for Toronto FC is Jonathan Osorio, who has four goals in 14 games.
- Alejandro Pozuelo has five assists in 16 games -- tops on Toronto FC, and fifth in the league.
San Jose Key Players
Toronto FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Atlanta United FC
W 2-1
Home
6/29/2022
Columbus
L 2-1
Home
7/2/2022
Seattle
L 2-0
Home
7/9/2022
San Jose
-
Home
7/13/2022
Chicago
-
Away
7/16/2022
Montreal
-
Away
7/23/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
San Jose Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/11/2022
Nashville SC
D 0-0
Away
6/18/2022
Real Salt Lake
L 2-0
Away
7/3/2022
Chicago
W 2-1
Home
7/9/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
7/13/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
7/17/2022
Houston
-
Home
7/23/2022
Portland
-
Away
How To Watch
July
9
2022
San Jose Earthquakes at Toronto FC
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)