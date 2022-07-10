How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO, Belgium vs Iceland

Belgium and Iceland face off at Manchester City Academy Stadium on Sunday in the 2022 UEFA Women's EURO group stages.

Belgium's second-ever participation at a UEFA Women's EURO begins on Sunday with a match against Iceland at Manchester City Academy Stadium. The first time around was in 2017 when Belgium lost two out of its three games which led to the team's group-stage elimination. Meanwhile, Iceland is back in the competition for its fourth EURO in a row.

The Belgian national team is coming off of a friendly 6-1 demolition of Luxembourg on June 28 in the team's final preparation match before heading to the U.K. for the 2022 EURO. Davinia Vanmechelen notched a hat-trick, while Amber Tysiak added a pair more along with Jassina Blom's sixth in the dominant victory.

Belgium and Iceland last met in the qualifying stages for the 2013 EURO where Belgium won 1-0 at home following a scoreless draw in Reykjavik. Both teams will be looking to begin their 2022 EURO campaigns with a win on Saturday at Manchester City Academy Stadium, on the first matchday of the group stages.

