How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO, Belgium vs Iceland: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

Belgium and Iceland face off at Manchester City Academy Stadium on Sunday in the 2022 UEFA Women's EURO group stages.

Belgium's second-ever participation at a UEFA Women's EURO begins on Sunday with a match against Iceland at Manchester City Academy Stadium. The first time around was in 2017 when Belgium lost two out of its three games which led to the team's group-stage elimination. Meanwhile, Iceland is back in the competition for its fourth EURO in a row.

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO: Belgium vs. Iceland Today:

Match Date: July 10, 2022

Match Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream UEFA Women's EURO: Belgium vs. Iceland on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The Belgian national team is coming off of a friendly 6-1 demolition of Luxembourg on June 28 in the team's final preparation match before heading to the U.K. for the 2022 EURO. Davinia Vanmechelen notched a hat-trick, while Amber Tysiak added a pair more along with Jassina Blom's sixth in the dominant victory.

Belgium and Iceland last met in the qualifying stages for the 2013 EURO where Belgium won 1-0 at home following a scoreless draw in Reykjavik. Both teams will be looking to begin their 2022 EURO campaigns with a win on Saturday at Manchester City Academy Stadium, on the first matchday of the group stages.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
10
2022

UEFA Women's EURO: Belgium vs. Iceland

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
11:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
college soccer
Soccer

