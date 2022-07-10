Group D begins as France takes on Italy aiming for a return to the knockout stage at the UEFA women's Euro soccer competition.

France opens their play in the Women’s Euro 2022 tournament today when it plays Italy in Rotherham. In the 2017 Women’s Euros, France advanced to the knockout rounds as it was unbeaten in Group Play but eliminated in the quarterfinals by England 1-0. Italy failed to advance out of the group stage in this event in 2017.

How to Watch UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 France vs Italy:

Match Date: July 10, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

In the last international competition, both France and Italy advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2019 Women’s World Cup and were ousted by the eventual finalists the United States and the Netherlands. Today marks the first time these sides have faced each other since an international friendly in January of 2018 that ended in a 1-1 draw.

France enters the Euros as FIFA’s third-ranked team in the world trailing only Sweden and the United States whereas Italy comes in ranked 14th.

Les Blues are unbeaten in 2022 winning friendlies over Vietnam and Cameroon and their own French Tournoi de France tournament in February defeating Finland, Brazil and the Netherlands.

