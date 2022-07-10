Valour FC aims to extend winning streak as they host the Wanderers on Sunday in Canadian Premier League action.

Sitting below the playoff line as the midway point of the season nears, both the Halifax Wanderers FC and Valour FC need points today to position themselves for a run as the summer rolls along. Valour has won two games in a row to climb its way out of the Canadian Premier League cellar and to within four points of Pacific FC for the fourth and final playoff spot. The Wanderers come into the weekend having lost three of its last five matches and cling to a one-point lead over Valour in the standings.

How to Watch HFX Wanderers FC at Valour FC:

Match Date: July 10, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

In their first match of the season, the Wanderers put six shots on goal to Valour’s three, but neither was able to score the breakthrough goal ending in a 0-0 draw. The Valour have evenly split their schedule thus far going 4-4-4 through 12 games with the CPL’s third-best scoring offense, posting 20 goals through 12 matches. However, they only have one win in five home matches.

Valour has picked up at least one point in three of its last four matches with wins against York United and Forge FC.

HFX is led by attacker Samuel Salter, who has netted five goals in 13 matches this season, surpassing his three-goal output in 21 games a year ago. The 21-year-old Canadian was a product of the Montreal Impact academy before playing at Cal State Northridge earning All-Freshman Team honors.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois has played in 11 matches for Valour and ranks second in saves, has posted three clean sheets and leads the CPL in penalties saved.

