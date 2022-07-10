With 34 points after 18 matches, San Diego finds itself in third place in the Western Conference standings in the USL Championship. Meanwhile, L.A. is sitting on 27 points after its 19 matches which has the club in seventh place in the West.

How to Watch LA Galaxy II at San Diego Loyal SC Today:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)

The Galaxy are coming off of back-to-back wins in USL action with the first of the two victories being the 3-1 finish over Miami FC on June 25. Josh Drack, Michael Salazar and Preston Judd scored the goals in the win in South Florida.

Then, on July 1, the Galaxy defeated Oakland 3-1 at Dignity Health Sports Park with Judd getting on the scoresheet again to help L.A. secure its second win in a row.

San Diego, meanwhile, is coming off of a three-match winning streak in league action, with the team's most recent outing being the 3-2 finish over the second-in-the-West Switchbacks. Defender Grant Stoneman received a red card in the victory and will be unavailable for the match on Saturday against LA Galaxy II.

Regional restrictions may apply.