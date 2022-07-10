Skip to main content

How to Watch Monterrey vs. América: Live Stream Liga MX, TV Channel, Start Time

América travels to face Monterrey at BBVA Bancomer Stadium on Saturday in Liga MX regular season action.

With both teams looking for their first win of the season, Monterrey receives a visit from América on the second matchday of the Apertura 2022 tournament. Los Rayados are coming off of a loss in their inaugural match last week, while Lás Águilas secured a point at home.

América met reigning back-to-back champion Atlas at Azteca Stadium last week on the first matchday of the season. The two clubs were unable to break the deadlock and ended up splitting the points at the historic stadium.

Monterrey, meanwhile, blew an early 2-0 lead to end up losing a thriller against Santos Laguna 4-3. Rogelio Funes Mori notched a brace in the loss while Rodrigo Aguirre added the third.

América and Monterrey will now meet at Azteca Stadium on Saturday with both teams hoping to secure their first wins of the season. Don't miss the action which begins at 10:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

