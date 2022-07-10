Oakland travels to face Sacramento at Heart Health Park on Saturday in USL Championship regular season action.

With 28 points after 16 matches, Sacramento finds itself in sixth place in the Western Conference standings. Oakland, meanwhile, is ninth in the West with 24 points after its 20 matches so far in the USL Championship season.

How to Watch Oakland Roots SC at Sacramento Republic FC Today:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (KTXL-TV – Sacramento, CA)

The Republic are coming off of a 3-0 defeat at the hands of second-in-the-West Colorado Springs last Friday, where Elvis Amoh and Hadji Barry (2) got on the scoresheet to secure all three points for the Switchbacks.

The loss snapped a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions for Sacramento, who hadn't lost since May 18. The team won six matches and tied just one in that span.

Oakland, meanwhile, is coming off of a 3-1 loss to LA Galaxy II where Juan Carlos Azocar scored the team's only goal in the defeat. The Roots last won a game on June 25, when they beat Atlanta United 2 3-1 thanks to goals from Mikael Johnsen, Óttar Karlsson and Johnny Rodríguez.

