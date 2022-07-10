Toluca hosts Atlas at Estadio Nemesio Díez on Sunday on the second matchday of the Liga MX regular season.

After coming away with a victory to start the season, Toluca will be looking to make it two in a row against reigning back-to-back champion Atlas on Sunday at Nemesio Díez Stadium. Meanwhile, the club from Guadalajara mustered up a single point last week in its Apertura 2022 debut.

How to Watch Toluca vs. Atlas Today:

Match Date: July 10, 2022

Match Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNxtra 1

Toluca defeated Necaxa 3-1 last week on the first matchday of the Apertura 2022 tournament. Leonardo Fernández scored in the fourth minute of the match and Valber Huerta doubled the lead in the 24th. Fabricio Formiliano then pulled one back for Necaxa leaving the score at 2-1 heading into halftime.

A penalty kick was awarded to Toluca and Camilo Sanvezzo put it away to leave the game out of reach for Necaxa and securing all three points for Los Diablos Rojos.

Atlas, meanwhile, settled for a scoreless draw at Azteca Stadium last Saturday against América. The reigning double champion will be looking to get back to winning ways on Sunday at Nemesio Díez Stadium against Toluca.

