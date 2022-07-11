Argentinos Juniors vs. CA Tigre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Argentinos Juniors vs. CA Tigre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Argentinos Juniors takes on CA Tigre in the Argentine Primera División at Diego Armando Maradona on Monday, July 11. The two clubs will battle at 8:30 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports. Argentinos Juniors is 12th in the league, with 10 points. CA Tigre is 23rd, with six.

How to Watch Argentinos Juniors vs. CA Tigre

  • Match Day: Monday, July 11, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Diego Armando Maradona
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Argentinos Juniors and CA Tigre Stats

  • Argentinos Juniors is 18th in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (seven in 6 games), and CA Tigre is 21st in goals conceded (10 in 6).
  • CA Tigre is 13th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Argentinos Juniors is sixth defensively (1.0 conceded per game).
  • Argentinos Juniors is 10th in the league in goal differential at +1.
  • CA Tigre's goal differential (-2) is 18th in the league.

Argentinos Juniors Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/20/2022

Newell's Old Boys

L 1-0

Away

6/26/2022

Arsenal

D 1-1

Home

7/1/2022

CA Central Cordoba SE

W 2-1

Away

7/11/2022

CA Tigre

-

Home

7/16/2022

Barracas Central

-

Away

7/19/2022

Boca Juniors

-

Home

7/25/2022

CA Banfield

-

Away

CA Tigre Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

CA Banfield

L 1-0

Home

6/26/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

D 1-1

Away

7/2/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

D 1-1

Home

7/11/2022

Argentinos Juniors

-

Away

7/17/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

-

Home

7/20/2022

CA Patronato Parana

-

Away

7/24/2022

CA Platense

-

Home

How To Watch

July
11
2022

Argentinos Juniors vs. Tigre

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
