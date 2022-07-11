Argentinos Juniors vs. CA Tigre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/11/2022

Argentinos Juniors takes on CA Tigre in the Argentine Primera División at Diego Armando Maradona on Monday, July 11. The two clubs will battle at 8:30 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports. Argentinos Juniors is 12th in the league, with 10 points. CA Tigre is 23rd, with six.

Argentinos Juniors and CA Tigre Stats

Argentinos Juniors is 18th in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (seven in 6 games), and CA Tigre is 21st in goals conceded (10 in 6).

CA Tigre is 13th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Argentinos Juniors is sixth defensively (1.0 conceded per game).

Argentinos Juniors is 10th in the league in goal differential at +1.

CA Tigre's goal differential (-2) is 18th in the league.

Argentinos Juniors Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/20/2022 Newell's Old Boys L 1-0 Away 6/26/2022 Arsenal D 1-1 Home 7/1/2022 CA Central Cordoba SE W 2-1 Away 7/11/2022 CA Tigre - Home 7/16/2022 Barracas Central - Away 7/19/2022 Boca Juniors - Home 7/25/2022 CA Banfield - Away

CA Tigre Schedule