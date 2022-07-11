Argentinos Juniors vs. CA Tigre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/11/2022

How to Watch Argentinos Juniors vs. CA Tigre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Argentinos Juniors takes on CA Tigre in the Argentine Primera División at Diego Armando Maradona on Monday, July 11. The two clubs will battle at 8:30 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports. Argentinos Juniors is 12th in the league, with 10 points. CA Tigre is 23rd, with six.
How to Watch Argentinos Juniors vs. CA Tigre
- Match Day: Monday, July 11, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Diego Armando Maradona
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Argentinos Juniors and CA Tigre Stats
- Argentinos Juniors is 18th in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (seven in 6 games), and CA Tigre is 21st in goals conceded (10 in 6).
- CA Tigre is 13th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Argentinos Juniors is sixth defensively (1.0 conceded per game).
- Argentinos Juniors is 10th in the league in goal differential at +1.
- CA Tigre's goal differential (-2) is 18th in the league.
Argentinos Juniors Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/20/2022
Newell's Old Boys
L 1-0
Away
6/26/2022
Arsenal
D 1-1
Home
7/1/2022
CA Central Cordoba SE
W 2-1
Away
7/11/2022
CA Tigre
-
Home
7/16/2022
Barracas Central
-
Away
7/19/2022
Boca Juniors
-
Home
7/25/2022
CA Banfield
-
Away
CA Tigre Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/19/2022
CA Banfield
L 1-0
Home
6/26/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
D 1-1
Away
7/2/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
D 1-1
Home
7/11/2022
Argentinos Juniors
-
Away
7/17/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
-
Home
7/20/2022
CA Patronato Parana
-
Away
7/24/2022
CA Platense
-
Home
