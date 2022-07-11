Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO, Austria vs. Northern Ireland: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

Austria and Northern Ireland will both be looking for their first win of group play to try and move up in the standings.

In the second of three matches for UEFA Women’s EURO, Austria and Northern Ireland will take each other on. Both national teams lost their opening round matches.

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO: Austria vs. Northern Ireland Today:

Match Date: July 11, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream UEFA Women's EURO: Austria vs. Northern Ireland on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Austria lost 1-0 to England where England’s Beth Mead scored in the 16th minute which remained the deciding goal of the match. Austria’s offense was able to generate eight shots with two shots on target, but could not put one in the back of the net.

Northern Ireland’s first match was against Norway and Norway won 4-1. Norway was able to amass a three goal lead within the first 31 minutes of the match. Julie Nelson was able to get Northern Ireland on the board soon after half-time with a minute in the 49th minute. Norway responded five minutes later and the score remained 4-1.

These two clubs met during the World Cup Qualification and Austria won the latest match 3-1. The first match between the two teams ended in a 2-2 draw. The latest match had a scoreless first half, but with a half time adjustment, Carina Wenninger scored in the 48th minute. Nicole Billa added a second goal in the 55th minute and Barbara Dunst scored just two minutes later. Northern Ireland was able to earn a goal in the 85th minute from the foot of Joely Andrews. 

Austria and Northern Ireland will both be looking for their first wins of the group stage today. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Regional restrictions may apply.

