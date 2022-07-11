How to Watch CONCACAF Women's Championship: Canada vs. Costa Rica

Canada and Costa Rica will square off in the final round of Group B play of the CONCACAF Women's Championship.

A battle for the top spot of Group B in CONCACAF Women’s Championship tournament has Canada and Costa Rica facing off. Both nations won their first two matches in group play and each won by a combined margin of seven goals.

How to Watch 2022 Women's Concacaf: Canada vs. Costa Rica Today:

Match Date: July 11, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Live Stream 2022 Women's Concacaf: Canada vs. Costa Rica on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Canada’s first two matches were against Panama where the team won 1-0 before defeating Trinidad and Tobago 6-0. Its latest match was against Panama where Julia Grosso scored the lone goal of the match in the 64th minute and Sabrina D’Angelo keeping the net clear for Canada.

Costa Rica’s latest match was a 4-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago. Scoring in the match were Cristin Granados (18’, 44’) and Katherine Alvarado (48’). Lauryn Hutchinson had an own goal for Trinidad and Tobago in the 33rd minute of the match.

The latest meeting between the two teams was in 2020 for the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifications where Canada won 1-0. Scoring for Canada was Jordyn Huitema in the 46th minute of the match. Huitema is still playing for team Canada and will likely be an impactful player in today's match.

Regional restrictions may apply.