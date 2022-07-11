Skip to main content

How to Watch CONCACAF Women's Championship: Canada vs. Costa Rica: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Canada and Costa Rica will square off in the final round of Group B play of the CONCACAF Women's Championship.

A battle for the top spot of Group B in CONCACAF Women’s Championship tournament has Canada and Costa Rica facing off. Both nations won their first two matches in group play and each won by a combined margin of seven goals.

How to Watch 2022 Women's Concacaf: Canada vs. Costa Rica Today:

Match Date: July 11, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Live Stream 2022 Women's Concacaf: Canada vs. Costa Rica on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Canada’s first two matches were against Panama where the team won 1-0 before defeating Trinidad and Tobago 6-0. Its latest match was against Panama where Julia Grosso scored the lone goal of the match in the 64th minute and Sabrina D’Angelo keeping the net clear for Canada.

Costa Rica’s latest match was a 4-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago. Scoring in the match were Cristin Granados (18’, 44’) and Katherine Alvarado (48’). Lauryn Hutchinson had an own goal for Trinidad and Tobago in the 33rd minute of the match.

The latest meeting between the two teams was in 2020 for the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifications where Canada won 1-0. Scoring for Canada was Jordyn Huitema in the 46th minute of the match. Huitema is still playing for team Canada and will likely be an impactful player in today's match. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
11
2022

2022 Women's Concacaf: Canada vs. Costa Rica

TV CHANNEL: CBC (Toronto)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Canada U20 Women's
Soccer

How to Watch CONCACAF Women's Championship: Canada vs. Costa Rica

By Christine Brown26 seconds ago
Jul 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz (14) reacts after hitting an RBI double during the second inning in front of New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Marlins

By Adam Childs26 seconds ago
Pelicans Cavs Summer League
NBA

How to Watch Pelicans vs Hawks

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Pumas America Liga MX
Soccer

How to Watch Liga MX All Season Long

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
Max Scherzer
SI Guide

Mets, Braves Continue Race for NL East

By Kevin Sweeney3 hours ago
college soccer
Soccer

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO, England vs Norway

By Christine Brown4 hours ago
Jul 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers center fielder Riley Greene (31) celebrates with second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) and left fielder Willi Castro (9) after he catches a fly ball hit by Chicago White Sox second baseman Josh Harrison (5) during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Jul 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers center fielder Riley Greene (31) celebrates with second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) and left fielder Willi Castro (9) after he catches a fly ball hit by Chicago White Sox second baseman Josh Harrison (5) during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Jun 7, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) greets left fielder Willi Castro (9) crossing home plate and scoring a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at Royals

By Brandon Rush4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy