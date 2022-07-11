Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO, England vs Norway: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

England and Norway will battle it out for the top spot in Group A this afternoon in the UEFA Women's EURO.

In the second of three matches for UEFA Women’s EUROs, England vs. Norway take on each other. Both clubs won their opening matches.

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO: England vs. Norway Today:

Match Date: July 11, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream UEFA Women's EURO: England vs. Norway on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

In Norway’s first match in group play, it defeated Northern Ireland 4-1. Julie Blakstad got the scoring started for Norway with a goal ten minutes into the match. Frida Maanum joined in on the scoring three minutes later. In the thirty-first minute Carline Graham Hansen scored on a penalty kick. Northern Ireland was able to score a goal coming out of halftime, however, Guro Reiten quickly responded for Norway.

England's first match was a 1-0 win against Austria. Bethany Mead scored the lone goal of the match at the 16' mark. Mary Earps was able to keep a clean sheet for England.

Norway and England played each other in 2019 for an international friendly where Norway won 2-1. In the match, Frida Maanum and Caroline Graham Hansen both scored for Norway along with Georgia Stanway for England, all of whom are currently with their respective teams still.

Each team will be looking to pick up their second win to stay at the top of the leaderboard. 

Regional restrictions may apply. 

