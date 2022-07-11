Skip to main content

How to Watch Liga MX All Season Long

The 2022-23 Liga MX season is here. Here's how to follow it.

The Apertura of the 2022-23 Liga MX season has recently started, with Mexico's 18 best teams competing to win the title.

Atlas won its third Liga MX title by winning the Clausura, which concluded in May. The team defeated Pachuca by a 3-2 aggregate score in the two-leg final.

Now, it's time to see if Atlas can do it again, or if another team will carve out a path to the title.

Watch Liga MX all season long on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

Liga MX matches air on a variety of channels. English language broadcasts can be found on FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2, while Spanish language broadcasts are available on Univision and on Univision's TUDN networks. Some matches also air on ESPN networks.

Fans who want to watch Spanish-language broadcasts of Liga MX can take advantage of a current special at fuboTV, which is offering $10 off for the first month of its Latino plan.

The Fubo Latino plan offers access to Univision, TUDN, ESPN Deportes and FOX Deportes, so fans won't have to miss any Liga MX action. The plan also offers beIN SPORTS, which airs a variety of soccer matches from other leagues.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

