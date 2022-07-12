Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO, Germany vs. Spain: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

Germany and Spain will battle it out for the top spot in Group B of UEFA EURO play this afternoon.

In the second of three matches for UEFA Women’s EURO, Germany and Spain will meet for the chance to stand alone at the top of Group B. Both teams won their opening matches.

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO: Germany vs. Spain Today:

Match Date: July 11, 2022

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream UEFA Women's EURO: Germany vs. Spain on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Germany won the opening match against Denmark 4-0. Scoring for Germany were Lina Maguil (21’), Lea Schüller (57’), Lena Lattwein (78’), and Alexandra Popp (86’). Keeping the net clear was Merle Frohms.

In Spain’s opening match the team played Finland where they won in a 4-1 match. Finland was able to jump onto the scoreboard as the sounds of the opening whistle left the stadium when Linda Sällström scored less than one minute into the match. However, from there the match was controlled by Spain. Spain was able to score in the 26th, 41st, 75th, and 90+5th minutes of the match. Four different players scored to show the depth of Spain's offense. 

The last time the two teams faced each other was in February in the Arnold Clark Cup where the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Putellas scored in the 46th minute, but Schüller scored the game-tying goal in the 88th minute. 

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

July
12
2022

UEFA Women's EURO: Germany vs. Spain

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Breanna Stewart
WNBA

How to Watch Wings at Storm: Live Stream WNBA, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas56 seconds ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO, Germany vs. Spain: Stream Live

By Christine Brown56 seconds ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch, Stream EYBL Championships: Exodus vs Cy Fair

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Fans reach for a home run ball off the bat of Cleveland Guardians shortstop Owen Miller (6) in the third inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Guardians led 5-0 after four innings. Cleveland Guardians At Cincinnati Reds
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Fans reach for a home run ball off the bat of Cleveland Guardians shortstop Owen Miller (6) in the third inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Guardians led 5-0 after four innings. Cleveland Guardians At Cincinnati Reds
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with Chicago White Sox third base coach Joe McEwing (99) after hitting a two run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

White Sox at Guardians Stream: Watch MLB Online, TV Channel

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Girls High School Basketball

How to Watch, Stream EYBL Championships: Philly Rise vs. North Tartan

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Soccer Fans
Soccer

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO: Stream Online, TV Channel

By Christine Brown3 hours ago
Tadej Pogacar
Other

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 10: Live Stream, TV Channel

By Phil Watson7 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy