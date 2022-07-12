How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO, Germany vs. Spain: Stream Live

Germany and Spain will battle it out for the top spot in Group B of UEFA EURO play this afternoon.

In the second of three matches for UEFA Women’s EURO, Germany and Spain will meet for the chance to stand alone at the top of Group B. Both teams won their opening matches.

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO: Germany vs. Spain Today:

Match Date: July 11, 2022

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Germany won the opening match against Denmark 4-0. Scoring for Germany were Lina Maguil (21’), Lea Schüller (57’), Lena Lattwein (78’), and Alexandra Popp (86’). Keeping the net clear was Merle Frohms.

In Spain’s opening match the team played Finland where they won in a 4-1 match. Finland was able to jump onto the scoreboard as the sounds of the opening whistle left the stadium when Linda Sällström scored less than one minute into the match. However, from there the match was controlled by Spain. Spain was able to score in the 26th, 41st, 75th, and 90+5th minutes of the match. Four different players scored to show the depth of Spain's offense.

The last time the two teams faced each other was in February in the Arnold Clark Cup where the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Putellas scored in the 46th minute, but Schüller scored the game-tying goal in the 88th minute.

