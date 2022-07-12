Denmark vs. Finland: stream: Watch online, TV channel

Denmark and Finland look to emerge from the bottom of the standings with a win today.

In the second of three matches for UEFA Women’s EURO, Denmark and Finland will take each other on. Both teams lost the opening matches and the top two teams of each group will move on to the next round.

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO: Denmark vs. Finland Today:

Match Date: July 12, 2022

Match Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Finland played Spain for its opening match and lost 4-1. Finland was able to jump onto the scoreboard as the sounds of the opening whistle left the stadium when Linda Sällström scored one minute into the match. However, from there, the match was controlled by Spain. Spain scored in the 26th, 41st, 75th, and 90+5th minutes of the match to secure the three points.

Denmark faced a similar fate against Germany with a 4-0 defeat. Denmark gave up goals in the 21st, 57th, 78th, and 86th minutes of the match to fall to the bottom of group standings.

The last meeting between these two teams was in 2019, when they played in an international friendly and Denmark won 1-0. Mille Gejl Jensen scored the lone goal in the match in the 73rd minute from a penalty kick.

Tune in today to see which team ends up at the bottom of the standings alone or if they will continue to share that spot following a draw.

