Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/12/2022

Austin FC and Houston Dynamo will meet in MLS play on Tuesday, July 12. The game at Q2 Stadium starts at 9:00 PM ET on TUDN. Austin FC is currently second in the league in points, with 37. Houston is 20th, with 22.

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Houston

Match Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: TUDN

Stadium: Q2 Stadium

Austin FC and Houston Stats

Austin FC is scoring 2.0 goals per game (first in MLS), and Houston is giving up 1.3 per game (13th in league).

Houston is 18th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Austin FC is sixth defensively (1.2 allowed per match).

Austin FC has a goal differential of +16 on the season, which is second in the league.

Houston's goal differential is -1, 14th in the league.

Austin FC Key Players

Sebastian Driussi has 11 goals in 19 games -- No. 1 on Austin FC, and second in the league.

Maximiliano Urruti has six goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 18 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Austin FC's leader in assists is Diego Fagundez, who has six in 19 games (second in league).

Houston Key Players

Austin FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/30/2022 Charlotte FC W 1-0 Away 7/4/2022 Colorado W 3-2 Away 7/9/2022 Atlanta United FC W 3-0 Away 7/12/2022 Houston - Home 7/16/2022 FC Dallas - Away 7/24/2022 New York - Home 7/30/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Away

Houston Schedule