Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/12/2022

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) is tackled by FC Dallas defender Matt Hedges (24) in the first half at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Austin FC and Houston Dynamo will meet in MLS play on Tuesday, July 12. The game at Q2 Stadium starts at 9:00 PM ET on TUDN. Austin FC is currently second in the league in points, with 37. Houston is 20th, with 22.

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Houston

Austin FC and Houston Stats

  • Austin FC is scoring 2.0 goals per game (first in MLS), and Houston is giving up 1.3 per game (13th in league).
  • Houston is 18th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Austin FC is sixth defensively (1.2 allowed per match).
  • Austin FC has a goal differential of +16 on the season, which is second in the league.
  • Houston's goal differential is -1, 14th in the league.

Austin FC Key Players

  • Sebastian Driussi has 11 goals in 19 games -- No. 1 on Austin FC, and second in the league.
  • Maximiliano Urruti has six goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 18 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Austin FC's leader in assists is Diego Fagundez, who has six in 19 games (second in league).

Houston Key Players

Austin FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/30/2022

Charlotte FC

W 1-0

Away

7/4/2022

Colorado

W 3-2

Away

7/9/2022

Atlanta United FC

W 3-0

Away

7/12/2022

Houston

-

Home

7/16/2022

FC Dallas

-

Away

7/24/2022

New York

-

Home

7/30/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

Houston Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Portland

L 2-1

Away

7/3/2022

Charlotte FC

L 2-1

Home

7/9/2022

FC Dallas

D 2-2

Home

7/12/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

7/17/2022

San Jose

-

Away

7/23/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

7/30/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

How To Watch

July
12
2022

Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

