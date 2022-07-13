Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/12/2022

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Austin FC and Houston Dynamo will meet in MLS play on Tuesday, July 12. The game at Q2 Stadium starts at 9:00 PM ET on TUDN. Austin FC is currently second in the league in points, with 37. Houston is 20th, with 22.
How to Watch Austin FC vs. Houston
- Match Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Q2 Stadium
Austin FC and Houston Stats
- Austin FC is scoring 2.0 goals per game (first in MLS), and Houston is giving up 1.3 per game (13th in league).
- Houston is 18th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Austin FC is sixth defensively (1.2 allowed per match).
- Austin FC has a goal differential of +16 on the season, which is second in the league.
- Houston's goal differential is -1, 14th in the league.
Austin FC Key Players
- Sebastian Driussi has 11 goals in 19 games -- No. 1 on Austin FC, and second in the league.
- Maximiliano Urruti has six goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 18 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Austin FC's leader in assists is Diego Fagundez, who has six in 19 games (second in league).
Houston Key Players
Austin FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/30/2022
Charlotte FC
W 1-0
Away
7/4/2022
Colorado
W 3-2
Away
7/9/2022
Atlanta United FC
W 3-0
Away
7/12/2022
Houston
-
Home
7/16/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
7/24/2022
New York
-
Home
7/30/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/29/2022
Portland
L 2-1
Away
7/3/2022
Charlotte FC
L 2-1
Home
7/9/2022
FC Dallas
D 2-2
Home
7/12/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
7/17/2022
San Jose
-
Away
7/23/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
7/30/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
How To Watch
July
12
2022
Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo
TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
