How to Watch DC United vs. Columbus Crew: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
DC United will host Columbus Crew in MLS at Audi Field on Wednesday, July 13. The two clubs will play at 8:00 PM ET, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. DC United has 17 points, ranking 27th overall in the league. Columbus has 25 points, and is 17th overall.
How to Watch DC United vs. Columbus
- Match Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Audi Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
DC United and Columbus Stats
- DC United is 21st in MLS offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Columbus is second defensively (1.1 conceded per game).
- Columbus has scored 23 goals in 18 matches (21st in MLS), and DC United has conceded 37 in 17 (27th in league).
- DC United's goal differential is -14, which is 27th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Columbus is ninth in the league at +3.
DC United Key Players
- Ola Kamara has six goals in 16 games -- tops on DC United, and 23rd in the league.
- The second-leading scorer for DC United is Taxiarchis Fountas, who has five goals in 10 games.
- Julian Gressel has three assists in 17 games -- tops on DC United, and 30th in the league.
Columbus Key Players
DC United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Nashville SC
L 3-1
Home
7/4/2022
Orlando City SC
W 5-3
Away
7/8/2022
Philadelphia
L 7-0
Away
7/13/2022
Columbus
-
Home
7/16/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
7/23/2022
Montreal
-
Home
7/31/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
Columbus Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/29/2022
Toronto FC
W 2-1
Away
7/3/2022
Philadelphia
D 0-0
Home
7/9/2022
Chicago
W 3-2
Away
7/13/2022
DC United
-
Away
7/17/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Home
7/23/2022
New England
-
Home
7/30/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Columbus Crew at D.C. United
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)