How to Watch DC United vs. Columbus Crew: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 9, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire defender Jhon Espinoza (14) clears the ball from Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarrayan (10) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

DC United will host Columbus Crew in MLS at Audi Field on Wednesday, July 13. The two clubs will play at 8:00 PM ET, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. DC United has 17 points, ranking 27th overall in the league. Columbus has 25 points, and is 17th overall.

How to Watch DC United vs. Columbus

  • Match Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Audi Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

DC United and Columbus Stats

  • DC United is 21st in MLS offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Columbus is second defensively (1.1 conceded per game).
  • Columbus has scored 23 goals in 18 matches (21st in MLS), and DC United has conceded 37 in 17 (27th in league).
  • DC United's goal differential is -14, which is 27th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Columbus is ninth in the league at +3.

DC United Key Players

  • Ola Kamara has six goals in 16 games -- tops on DC United, and 23rd in the league.
  • The second-leading scorer for DC United is Taxiarchis Fountas, who has five goals in 10 games.
  • Julian Gressel has three assists in 17 games -- tops on DC United, and 30th in the league.

Columbus Key Players

DC United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Nashville SC

L 3-1

Home

7/4/2022

Orlando City SC

W 5-3

Away

7/8/2022

Philadelphia

L 7-0

Away

7/13/2022

Columbus

-

Home

7/16/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

7/23/2022

Montreal

-

Home

7/31/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

Columbus Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Toronto FC

W 2-1

Away

7/3/2022

Philadelphia

D 0-0

Home

7/9/2022

Chicago

W 3-2

Away

7/13/2022

DC United

-

Away

7/17/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Home

7/23/2022

New England

-

Home

7/30/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Columbus Crew at D.C. United

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
