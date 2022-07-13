Jul 9, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire defender Jhon Espinoza (14) clears the ball from Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarrayan (10) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

DC United will host Columbus Crew in MLS at Audi Field on Wednesday, July 13. The two clubs will play at 8:00 PM ET, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. DC United has 17 points, ranking 27th overall in the league. Columbus has 25 points, and is 17th overall.

How to Watch DC United vs. Columbus

Match Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stadium: Audi Field

DC United and Columbus Stats

DC United is 21st in MLS offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Columbus is second defensively (1.1 conceded per game).

Columbus has scored 23 goals in 18 matches (21st in MLS), and DC United has conceded 37 in 17 (27th in league).

DC United's goal differential is -14, which is 27th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Columbus is ninth in the league at +3.

DC United Key Players

Ola Kamara has six goals in 16 games -- tops on DC United, and 23rd in the league.

The second-leading scorer for DC United is Taxiarchis Fountas, who has five goals in 10 games.

Julian Gressel has three assists in 17 games -- tops on DC United, and 30th in the league.

Columbus Key Players

DC United Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Nashville SC L 3-1 Home 7/4/2022 Orlando City SC W 5-3 Away 7/8/2022 Philadelphia L 7-0 Away 7/13/2022 Columbus - Home 7/16/2022 Minnesota United FC - Away 7/23/2022 Montreal - Home 7/31/2022 Orlando City SC - Home

