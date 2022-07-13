Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO, Netherlands vs. Portugal: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Netherlands and Portugal are both looking for their first win in UEFA Women's EURO Group C play in the women's soccer world.

In the second of three matches for UEFA Women’s EURO, the Netherlands and Portugal will face each other. Both teams drew in their opening matches, as did the other teams in their group, meaning now, all four nations are fighting for the top spot. The top two teams of each group will move on to the next round.

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO: Netherlands vs. Portugal Today:

Match Date: July 13, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream UEFA Women's EURO: Netherlands vs. Portugal on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

In the opening round match for the Netherlands, it played Sweden and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Sweden was able to score first with a 36th-minute goal from Jonna Andersson. With a halftime adjustment, the Netherlands’ Jill Roord scored in the 52nd minute leaving the score tied for the duration of the match.

Portugal placed Switzerland for its first match and tied 2-2. Switzerland scored both of its goals within the first five minutes of the match. The rest of the first half remained scoreless with Switzerland generating some chances at the end of the first half. In the second half, Diana Gomes scored for Portugal in the 58th minute followed soon after by Jessica Silva in the 65th minute.

The last match between these two teams was in 2014 in the World Cup qualification where the Netherlands won 3-2. 

Regional restrictions may apply. 

