Wednesday in MLS will include Philadelphia Union against Inter Miami CF, with action getting underway from DRV PNK Stadium at 8:00 PM ET on CBS. Philadelphia is currently fourth overall in the league in points, with 33. Inter Miami CF is 21st, with 22.
How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Philadelphia
- Match Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Inter Miami CF and Philadelphia Stats
- Philadelphia is scoring 1.5 goals per match (10th in MLS), and Inter Miami CF is conceding 1.5 per game (15th in league).
- Inter Miami CF is 26th in MLS in goals scored (18 in 18 matches), and Philadelphia is first in goals conceded (13 in 19).
- Philadelphia has a goal differential of +16 for the season, which ranks third in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Inter Miami CF is 23rd in the league at -9.
Philadelphia Key Players
- Philadelphia is led by Daniel Gazdag, who has seven goals (on 25 shots) in 19 league games.
- Also atop the scoring charts for Philadelphia is Julian Carranza, who has seven goals in 16 games.
- Carranza is Philadelphia's leader in assists, with three (on seven chances created) in 16 league appearances.
Inter Miami CF Key Players
Philadelphia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/29/2022
Chicago
L 1-0
Away
7/3/2022
Columbus
D 0-0
Away
7/8/2022
DC United
W 7-0
Home
7/13/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
7/16/2022
New England
-
Home
7/23/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
7/30/2022
Houston
-
Home
Inter Miami CF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Minnesota United FC
W 2-1
Home
7/4/2022
FC Dallas
D 1-1
Away
7/9/2022
Orlando City SC
L 1-0
Away
7/13/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
7/16/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
7/23/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
7/30/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Home
