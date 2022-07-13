Skip to main content

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 22, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday in MLS will include Philadelphia Union against Inter Miami CF, with action getting underway from DRV PNK Stadium at 8:00 PM ET on CBS. Philadelphia is currently fourth overall in the league in points, with 33. Inter Miami CF is 21st, with 22.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Philadelphia

  • Match Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Inter Miami CF and Philadelphia Stats

  • Philadelphia is scoring 1.5 goals per match (10th in MLS), and Inter Miami CF is conceding 1.5 per game (15th in league).
  • Inter Miami CF is 26th in MLS in goals scored (18 in 18 matches), and Philadelphia is first in goals conceded (13 in 19).
  • Philadelphia has a goal differential of +16 for the season, which ranks third in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Inter Miami CF is 23rd in the league at -9.

Philadelphia Key Players

  • Philadelphia is led by Daniel Gazdag, who has seven goals (on 25 shots) in 19 league games.
  • Also atop the scoring charts for Philadelphia is Julian Carranza, who has seven goals in 16 games.
  • Carranza is Philadelphia's leader in assists, with three (on seven chances created) in 16 league appearances.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

Philadelphia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Chicago

L 1-0

Away

7/3/2022

Columbus

D 0-0

Away

7/8/2022

DC United

W 7-0

Home

7/13/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

7/16/2022

New England

-

Home

7/23/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

7/30/2022

Houston

-

Home

Inter Miami CF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Minnesota United FC

W 2-1

Home

7/4/2022

FC Dallas

D 1-1

Away

7/9/2022

Orlando City SC

L 1-0

Away

7/13/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

7/16/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

7/23/2022

NYCFC

-

Away

7/30/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Home

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Philadelphia Union at Inter Miami CF

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
