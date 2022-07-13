May 22, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday in MLS will include Philadelphia Union against Inter Miami CF, with action getting underway from DRV PNK Stadium at 8:00 PM ET on CBS. Philadelphia is currently fourth overall in the league in points, with 33. Inter Miami CF is 21st, with 22.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Philadelphia

Match Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium

Inter Miami CF and Philadelphia Stats

Philadelphia is scoring 1.5 goals per match (10th in MLS), and Inter Miami CF is conceding 1.5 per game (15th in league).

Inter Miami CF is 26th in MLS in goals scored (18 in 18 matches), and Philadelphia is first in goals conceded (13 in 19).

Philadelphia has a goal differential of +16 for the season, which ranks third in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Inter Miami CF is 23rd in the league at -9.

Philadelphia Key Players

Philadelphia is led by Daniel Gazdag, who has seven goals (on 25 shots) in 19 league games.

Also atop the scoring charts for Philadelphia is Julian Carranza, who has seven goals in 16 games.

Carranza is Philadelphia's leader in assists, with three (on seven chances created) in 16 league appearances.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

Philadelphia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Chicago L 1-0 Away 7/3/2022 Columbus D 0-0 Away 7/8/2022 DC United W 7-0 Home 7/13/2022 Inter Miami CF - Away 7/16/2022 New England - Home 7/23/2022 Orlando City SC - Away 7/30/2022 Houston - Home

Inter Miami CF Schedule