Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) dribbles against the Seattle Sounders FC during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) dribbles against the Seattle Sounders FC during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Wednesday will include Minnesota United FC meeting Sporting Kansas City. The two teams will kick things off at 8:00 PM ET from Allianz Field, broadcast on ESPN. Minnesota United FC is 11th overall in the league in points, with 27. Sporting Kansas City is 25th, with 19.

How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

Minnesota United FC and Sporting Kansas City Stats

  • Minnesota United FC is 12th in MLS in goals scored (26 in 19 matches), and Sporting Kansas City is 24th in goals conceded (34 in 20).
  • Sporting Kansas City puts up 0.9 goals per game (26th in MLS), and Minnesota United FC gives up 1.3 per game (10th in league).
  • Minnesota United FC is 11th in the league in goal differential at +2.
  • Sporting Kansas City has a goal differential of -16 for the season, which is 28th in the league.

Minnesota United FC Key Players

  • Emanuel Reynoso is Minnesota United FC's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 30 shots) in 19 league games.
  • Robin Lod has six goals (on 1.6 shots per game) in 18 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Minnesota United FC's leader in assists is Reynoso, who has three (on 46 chances created) in 19 league appearances.

Sporting Kansas City Key Players

Minnesota United FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Los Angeles

W 3-2

Away

7/3/2022

Real Salt Lake

W 3-2

Home

7/8/2022

Vancouver

W 3-1

Away

7/13/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Home

7/16/2022

DC United

-

Home

7/23/2022

Houston

-

Away

7/30/2022

Portland

-

Home

Sporting Kansas City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Seattle

L 3-0

Away

7/3/2022

New York

L 1-0

Home

7/9/2022

Montreal

W 2-1

Away

7/13/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

7/17/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Away

7/23/2022

LAFC

-

Home

7/30/2022

Austin FC

-

Home

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United FC

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18671042
NBA

How to Watch Heat vs. 76ers

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_18678305
MLS

How to Watch Orlando City SC at Colorado Rapids

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
USATSI_18678956_168396175_lowres
MLS

How to Watch New York City FC at FC Dallas

By Brandon Rush2 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joshua Creel putts on the 12th green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Joshua Creel at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 30, 2020; Truckee, California, USA; Ricky Barnes plays his shot during the first round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Old Greenwood. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ricky Barnes at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Callum Tarren takes a relief drop with a tournament official next to the 18th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Callum Tarren at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Grayson Murray plays his shot from the 15th fairway during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Grayson Murray at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Brett Drewitt plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brett Drewitt at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Robert Garrigus watches as Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez prepares to putt on the 12th green during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Robert Garrigus at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy