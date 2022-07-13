How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MLS action on Wednesday will include Minnesota United FC meeting Sporting Kansas City. The two teams will kick things off at 8:00 PM ET from Allianz Field, broadcast on ESPN. Minnesota United FC is 11th overall in the league in points, with 27. Sporting Kansas City is 25th, with 19.
How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. Sporting Kansas City
- Match Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Allianz Field
Minnesota United FC and Sporting Kansas City Stats
- Minnesota United FC is 12th in MLS in goals scored (26 in 19 matches), and Sporting Kansas City is 24th in goals conceded (34 in 20).
- Sporting Kansas City puts up 0.9 goals per game (26th in MLS), and Minnesota United FC gives up 1.3 per game (10th in league).
- Minnesota United FC is 11th in the league in goal differential at +2.
- Sporting Kansas City has a goal differential of -16 for the season, which is 28th in the league.
Minnesota United FC Key Players
- Emanuel Reynoso is Minnesota United FC's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 30 shots) in 19 league games.
- Robin Lod has six goals (on 1.6 shots per game) in 18 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Minnesota United FC's leader in assists is Reynoso, who has three (on 46 chances created) in 19 league appearances.
Sporting Kansas City Key Players
Minnesota United FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/29/2022
Los Angeles
W 3-2
Away
7/3/2022
Real Salt Lake
W 3-2
Home
7/8/2022
Vancouver
W 3-1
Away
7/13/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Home
7/16/2022
DC United
-
Home
7/23/2022
Houston
-
Away
7/30/2022
Portland
-
Home
Sporting Kansas City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Seattle
L 3-0
Away
7/3/2022
New York
L 1-0
Home
7/9/2022
Montreal
W 2-1
Away
7/13/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
7/17/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Away
7/23/2022
LAFC
-
Home
7/30/2022
Austin FC
-
Home
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United FC
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
