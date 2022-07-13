Jun 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) dribbles against the Seattle Sounders FC during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Wednesday will include Minnesota United FC meeting Sporting Kansas City. The two teams will kick things off at 8:00 PM ET from Allianz Field, broadcast on ESPN. Minnesota United FC is 11th overall in the league in points, with 27. Sporting Kansas City is 25th, with 19.

How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

Match Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Allianz Field

Allianz Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Minnesota United FC and Sporting Kansas City Stats

Minnesota United FC is 12th in MLS in goals scored (26 in 19 matches), and Sporting Kansas City is 24th in goals conceded (34 in 20).

Sporting Kansas City puts up 0.9 goals per game (26th in MLS), and Minnesota United FC gives up 1.3 per game (10th in league).

Minnesota United FC is 11th in the league in goal differential at +2.

Sporting Kansas City has a goal differential of -16 for the season, which is 28th in the league.

Minnesota United FC Key Players

Emanuel Reynoso is Minnesota United FC's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 30 shots) in 19 league games.

Robin Lod has six goals (on 1.6 shots per game) in 18 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Minnesota United FC's leader in assists is Reynoso, who has three (on 46 chances created) in 19 league appearances.

Sporting Kansas City Key Players

Minnesota United FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Los Angeles W 3-2 Away 7/3/2022 Real Salt Lake W 3-2 Home 7/8/2022 Vancouver W 3-1 Away 7/13/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Home 7/16/2022 DC United - Home 7/23/2022 Houston - Away 7/30/2022 Portland - Home

Sporting Kansas City Schedule