Nashville SC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/13/2022

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MLS action on Wednesday will see Nashville SC meeting Seattle Sounders FC. The two clubs will start their contest at 8:30 PM ET from Nissan Stadium, broadcast on FOX. Nashville SC is currently 12th in the league in points, with 27. Seattle is 13th, with 26.
- Match Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
Nashville SC and Seattle Stats
- Nashville SC is 17th in MLS in goals scored (25 in 19 games), and Seattle is sixth in goals allowed (22 in 18).
- Seattle is scoring 1.4 goals per match (12th in MLS), and Nashville SC is conceding 1.3 per game (13th in league).
- Nashville SC is 12th in the league in goal differential at 0.
- Seattle is seventh in the league in goal differential at +4.
Nashville SC Key Players
- Hany Mukhtar is Nashville SC's leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 48 shots) in 19 league games.
- C.J. Sapong is Nashville SC's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 19 league games.
- Randall Leal has four assists in 14 games -- No. 1 on Nashville SC, and 16th in the league.
Seattle Key Players
Nashville SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
DC United
W 3-1
Away
7/3/2022
Portland
D 2-2
Home
7/9/2022
Charlotte FC
L 4-1
Away
7/13/2022
Seattle
-
Home
7/17/2022
LAFC
-
Home
7/23/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
7/30/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
Seattle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/29/2022
Montreal
L 2-1
Home
7/2/2022
Toronto FC
W 2-0
Away
7/9/2022
Portland
L 3-0
Home
7/13/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
7/16/2022
Chicago
-
Away
7/23/2022
Colorado
-
Home
7/29/2022
LAFC
-
Away
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Seattle Sounders FC at Nashville SC
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
