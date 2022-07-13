Nashville SC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/13/2022

Jul 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Portland Timbers defender Dario Zuparic (13) and midfielder Diego Chara (21) clear the ball away from Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris (13) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Wednesday will see Nashville SC meeting Seattle Sounders FC. The two clubs will start their contest at 8:30 PM ET from Nissan Stadium, broadcast on FOX. Nashville SC is currently 12th in the league in points, with 27. Seattle is 13th, with 26.

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Seattle

Match Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Match Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Nashville SC and Seattle Stats

Nashville SC is 17th in MLS in goals scored (25 in 19 games), and Seattle is sixth in goals allowed (22 in 18).

Seattle is scoring 1.4 goals per match (12th in MLS), and Nashville SC is conceding 1.3 per game (13th in league).

Nashville SC is 12th in the league in goal differential at 0.

Seattle is seventh in the league in goal differential at +4.

Nashville SC Key Players

Hany Mukhtar is Nashville SC's leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 48 shots) in 19 league games.

C.J. Sapong is Nashville SC's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 19 league games.

Randall Leal has four assists in 14 games -- No. 1 on Nashville SC, and 16th in the league.

Seattle Key Players

Nashville SC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 DC United W 3-1 Away 7/3/2022 Portland D 2-2 Home 7/9/2022 Charlotte FC L 4-1 Away 7/13/2022 Seattle - Home 7/17/2022 LAFC - Home 7/23/2022 FC Cincinnati - Away 7/30/2022 Vancouver - Home

Seattle Schedule