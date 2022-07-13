How to Watch Sounders FC at Nashville SC

Nashville and Seattle meet at GEODIS Park on Wednesday with just one point separating both clubs in the Western Conference standings. The host is currently sitting in seventh place with 27 points after 19 matches, while the Sounders are eighth in the West with 26 points in 18 matches.

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Nashville SC Today:

Match Date: July 13, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Nashville is winless in its last three matches in all competitions, with the team hoping to break the streak on Wednesday at home against Seattle. In the club's most recent outing, Nashville travelled to face Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. The visitors lost 4-1 off of goals from Christian Fuchs, Karol Świderski, Sergio Ruíz and Andre Shinyashiki. Hany Mukhtar scored Nashville's only goal in the loss.

Seattle, meanwhile, is coming off of a 3-0 defeat to Portland on Saturday as well, where goals from Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla secured all three points for the Timbers.

This should be one of the most high stress games for both teams this season.

