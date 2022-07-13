Skip to main content

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sporting KC will look for a win over Minnesota United on Wednesday with a chance to move up in the standings.

Tonight's Western Conference matchup will feature sixth place Minnesota United and 13th place Sporting Kansas City.

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United FC Today:

Match Date: July 13, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United FC on fuboTV:

Minnesota enters the match with a three game win streak. The last match was a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps. In a match that had a slow first half, it ended in an explosive second half. The Whitecaps scored first in the 66th minute, but United took over from there. Five minutes later, Kemar Lawrence scored to tie the match 1-1. Luis Amarilla scored in the 84th minute and Franco Fragapane had the final goal in the 88th minute.

Sporting KC also enters the match winning its previous game. Sporting defeated CF Montreal 2-1 with a comeback win. Montreal scored 13 minutes into the match but Róger Espinoza tied the match in the 29th minute. Rémi Walter scored the game winner in the 63rd minute of the match with an assist from Khiry Shelton.

The last meeting between the two clubs was in October of 2021 where Minnesota won 2-1. Scoring in the match were Shelton for Sporting and Fragapane and Emanuel Reynoso for United. 

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United FC

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
