Tottenham Hotspur FC will take on the K-League All-Stars in South Korea for an international club friendly today.

Tottenham Hotspur and the K-League All-Stars will play in a club friendly held at Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea. The K League All-Stars is a club consisting of South Korea's top club players. The match is a part of the Coupang Play Series where Tottenham will also play Sevilla FC later in the week.

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur FC vs. K-League All-Stars today:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Tottenham finished the 21-22 Premier League season in fourth place where the Spurs have qualified for the group stage of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League. The club will then travel back to the United Kingdom where they will face the Rangers before traveling to Israel to play Roma in the final club friendly before the start of the English Premier League season.

There will be 24 players on the K League All-Stars where two players from each of the K-League 1 teams will be representing the All-Stars. The roster has almost a dozen players who have played with the national team. The K-Leauge will use Jo Hyeon-woo in goal with Um Won-sang trying to find the back of the net.

