Sweden vs. Switzerland stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO, Sweden vs. Switzerland: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

Sweden and Switzerland will battle it out for the top spot in Group C of UEFA EURO play this afternoon.

In the second of three matches for UEFA Women’s EURO, Sweden and Switzerland will meet for the chance to stand alone at the top of Group C. Both teams played their opening matches to a draw. 

Switzerland's first game resulted in a 2-2 draw against Portugal on Saturday. By the way the game began, fans believed the Swiss had the game in the bag. Coumba Sow scored just two minutes into the match and Rahel Kiwic followed with a goal of her own just three minutes later to put Switzerland up 2-0 in less than ten minutes of play. 

Portugal was able to battle back and find the net twice in the second half, with a goal from Diana Gomes at the 58' mark and Jéssica Silva at the 65' mark. Both teams walked away with one point toward their group standings. 

Sweden also scored a point after playing the Netherlands to a 1-1 draw. That game was much more evenly matched, with Jonna Andersson putting Sweden on the board at the 35' mark to give the team the lead. Jill Roord evened the score for the Netherlands with a goal at the 52' mark. The remainder of the game was scoreless, resulting in a group that is now completely tied at one point apiece. 

Today both teams will be looking for their first win of group play to stand alone at the top of the leaderboard. 

