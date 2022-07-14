Colorado Rapids vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/13/2022

Jul 9, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Colorado Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar (6) is congratulated by forward Dantouma Toure (37) for his second half goal against the Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando City SC takes on Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on FOX. Colorado is 23rd overall in the league in points, with 20. Orlando City SC is eighth, with 28.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Orlando City SC

Match Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Dick's Sporting Goods Park Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Colorado and Orlando City SC Stats

Colorado is scoring 1.2 goals per game (24th in MLS), and Orlando City SC is giving up 1.5 per match (17th in league).

Orlando City SC is scoring 1.3 goals per match (19th in MLS), and Colorado is conceding 1.4 per match (14th in league).

Colorado is 21st in the league in goal differential at -5.

Orlando City SC's goal differential is -4, which ranks 20th in the league.

Colorado Key Players

Diego Rubio is Colorado's leading scorer, with eight goals (on 27 shots) in 16 league games.

The second-leading scorer for Colorado is Lalas Abubakar, who has three goals in 17 games.

Michael Barrios is Colorado's leader in assists, with three in 18 games (30th in league).

Orlando City SC Key Players

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Portland L 3-0 Away 7/4/2022 Austin FC L 3-2 Home 7/9/2022 Real Salt Lake D 2-2 Away 7/13/2022 Orlando City SC - Home 7/16/2022 Los Angeles - Home 7/23/2022 Seattle - Away 8/2/2022 New York - Away

Orlando City SC Schedule