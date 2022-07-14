Colorado Rapids vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/13/2022

How to Watch Colorado Rapids vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Orlando City SC takes on Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on FOX. Colorado is 23rd overall in the league in points, with 20. Orlando City SC is eighth, with 28.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Orlando City SC
- Match Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Dick's Sporting Goods Park
Colorado and Orlando City SC Stats
- Colorado is scoring 1.2 goals per game (24th in MLS), and Orlando City SC is giving up 1.5 per match (17th in league).
- Orlando City SC is scoring 1.3 goals per match (19th in MLS), and Colorado is conceding 1.4 per match (14th in league).
- Colorado is 21st in the league in goal differential at -5.
- Orlando City SC's goal differential is -4, which ranks 20th in the league.
Colorado Key Players
- Diego Rubio is Colorado's leading scorer, with eight goals (on 27 shots) in 16 league games.
- The second-leading scorer for Colorado is Lalas Abubakar, who has three goals in 17 games.
- Michael Barrios is Colorado's leader in assists, with three in 18 games (30th in league).
Orlando City SC Key Players
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Portland
L 3-0
Away
7/4/2022
Austin FC
L 3-2
Home
7/9/2022
Real Salt Lake
D 2-2
Away
7/13/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
7/16/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
7/23/2022
Seattle
-
Away
8/2/2022
New York
-
Away
Orlando City SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
FC Cincinnati
L 1-0
Away
7/4/2022
DC United
L 5-3
Home
7/9/2022
Inter Miami CF
W 1-0
Home
7/13/2022
Colorado
-
Away
7/17/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
7/23/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
7/31/2022
DC United
-
Away
