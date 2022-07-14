Colorado Rapids vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Rapids vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 9, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Colorado Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar (6) is congratulated by forward Dantouma Toure (37) for his second half goal against the Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando City SC takes on Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on FOX. Colorado is 23rd overall in the league in points, with 20. Orlando City SC is eighth, with 28.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Orlando City SC

  • Match Day: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Dick's Sporting Goods Park
  • Stadium: Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Colorado and Orlando City SC Stats

  • Colorado is scoring 1.2 goals per game (24th in MLS), and Orlando City SC is giving up 1.5 per match (17th in league).
  • Orlando City SC is scoring 1.3 goals per match (19th in MLS), and Colorado is conceding 1.4 per match (14th in league).
  • Colorado is 21st in the league in goal differential at -5.
  • Orlando City SC's goal differential is -4, which ranks 20th in the league.

Colorado Key Players

  • Diego Rubio is Colorado's leading scorer, with eight goals (on 27 shots) in 16 league games.
  • The second-leading scorer for Colorado is Lalas Abubakar, who has three goals in 17 games.
  • Michael Barrios is Colorado's leader in assists, with three in 18 games (30th in league).

Orlando City SC Key Players

Colorado Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Portland

L 3-0

Away

7/4/2022

Austin FC

L 3-2

Home

7/9/2022

Real Salt Lake

D 2-2

Away

7/13/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

7/16/2022

Los Angeles

-

Home

7/23/2022

Seattle

-

Away

8/2/2022

New York

-

Away

Orlando City SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

FC Cincinnati

L 1-0

Away

7/4/2022

DC United

L 5-3

Home

7/9/2022

Inter Miami CF

W 1-0

Home

7/13/2022

Colorado

-

Away

7/17/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

7/23/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

7/31/2022

DC United

-

Away

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Orlando City SC at Colorado Rapids

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
