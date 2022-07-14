How to Watch UEFA Women's Europe: Stream France vs. Belgium, TV

France and Belgium face off at New York Stadium on Thursday in the 2022 UEFA Women's EURO group stages.

With a dominant win in its tournament debut, France leads Group D with three points at the 2022 UEFA Women's EURO. Belgium, meanwhile, is third in the group with a point after the first matchday of the group stages.

Match Date: July 14, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

France played Italy at New York Stadium on Sunday in the team's first match of the European competition. The French national team won the opener 5-1 thanks to a hat-trick from Grace Geyoro along with strikes from Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Delphine Cascarino. All five goals landed in the first half for France.

Meanwhile, Belgium is coming off a 1-1 draw in its tournament opener on Sunday against Iceland at Manchester City Academy Stadium. The Icelandic national team got on the board first thanks to a strike from Berglind Björg Borvaldsdóttir, which midfielder Karólina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir assisted. Justine Vanhaevermaet leveled the match in the 67th minute via a penalty kick.

Belgium will look to notch its first win on Wednesday at New York Stadium when the team faces France in Group D action.

