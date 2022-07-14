Riding the Canadian Premier League's most potent offense, Cavalry FC aims to extend its lead atop of the table against Wanderers on Thursday.

Cavalry FC have earned at least one point in 10 consecutive matches and now sit on top of the Canadian Premier League table, tied with upstart Atlético Ottawa with a game in hand. Tonight, the Cavs host HFX Wanderers who are winless in their last two matches but are hovering just under the playoff line as the season nears the midway point.

How to Watch HFX Wanderers FC at Cavalry FC:

Match Date: July 14, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Cavalry owns the Canadian Premier League's highest-scoring offense, posting 24 goals in 13 matches, have scored a goal in 10 straight matches and have netted a goal in 11 out of 13 matches played this season. Attacker Aribim Pepple leads Cavalry with six goals in seven matches this season, ranking him second behind Pacific FC’s Alejandro Diaz for the league lead.

The Wanderers enter tonight winless since a 3-0 road upset at defending CPL Champions Pacific and are already three wins shy of their win total from a year ago.

The Cavs might be concerned with fatigue in the coming weeks as they play five matches in 17 days starting tonight.

In their last meeting on June 11, Cavalry won 1-0 on Pepple’s goal off a set piece in the 47th minute, extending the Cavs' all-time series record over HFX to 7-1-4.

