Italy vs. Iceland stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO, Italy vs. Iceland: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

Italy and Iceland meet at Manchester City Academy Stadium on Thursday in the 2022 UEFA Women's EURO group stages.

Italy and Iceland face off on Wednesday in Manchester, with both teams looking for their first tournament win in Group D. Iceland is second in the group with one point. At the same time, Italy is last after losing in its tournament debut on the first 2022 UEFA Women's EURO matchday.

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO: Italy vs. Iceland Today:

Match Date: July 14, 2022

Match Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream UEFA Women's EURO: Italy vs. Iceland on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Iceland opened its group stage account on Sunday with a match against Belgium at Manchester City Academy Stadium. The Icelandic national team got on the board first, thanks to a 50th-minute strike from Berglind Björg Borvaldsdóttir and Icelandic midfielder Karólina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir assisted the finish. Belgium then scored via penalty kick in the 67th minute to split the points between the two national teams.

Italy, meanwhile, began the tournament with a 5-1 defeat against France on Sunday at New York Stadium. Grace Geyoro scored a hat-trick for the French team to go along with strikes from Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Delphine Cascarino, who all helped France take a 5-0 lead into halftime. Martina Piemonte scored in the 76th minute to pull one back for the Italians in the loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
14
2022

UEFA Women's EURO: Italy vs. Iceland

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
11:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Soccer Ball
Soccer

